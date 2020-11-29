Wall, June Carol Fulk
October 12, 1941 - November 25, 2020
TOBACCOVILLE
June Carol Fulk Wall, 79, died early Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at her home.
June was born on October 12, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late Claude and Ethel Fletcher Fulk. She was retired from Guilford Mills with over 30 years of service. June was a very tough woman who loved the beach, reading, and good home cooked meals. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren more than anything.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Wall; and her grandson, Brandon Nelson.
June is survived by her 2 daughters, Tammie Collins (David) and Teresa Wall (Jose Arellano); granddaughter, Brittnee Richardson (Cody); 2 great grandchildren, Arabellah Richardson and Holannd Richardson; and a brother, Donnie Fulk.
There will be a 1:00 pm graveside service held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wesley Bullins officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Wall family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.