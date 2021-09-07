Phillips, Junior Ross
July 4, 1936 - August 31, 2021
Phillips
East Bend- Mr. Junior Ross Phillips passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home. Mr. Phillips was born July 4, 1936 in Yadkin County to the late Nat and Millie Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a retired auto mechanic and transmission specialist that everyone trusted and relied on for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patsy M. Phillips, and one sister. Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Phillips and Tracy (Judi) Phillips; a daughter, Janet Bain; four grandchildren, Trey (Shavonne) Phillips, Devin Phillips, Macy Phillips and William Bain; and two brothers. A graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Pilot View Friends Cemetery by Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger and Rev. Josh Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 320 W Maple Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the special caregivers, Tammy, Terry, Mark, Sue Anne, Ruth, Merita, and Angela. They would also like to extend special thanks to Julie, Penny, and Kelley of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Phillips Family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.