Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Junior Ross Phillips
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Phillips, Junior Ross

July 4, 1936 - August 31, 2021

Phillips

East Bend- Mr. Junior Ross Phillips passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home. Mr. Phillips was born July 4, 1936 in Yadkin County to the late Nat and Millie Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a retired auto mechanic and transmission specialist that everyone trusted and relied on for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patsy M. Phillips, and one sister. Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Phillips and Tracy (Judi) Phillips; a daughter, Janet Bain; four grandchildren, Trey (Shavonne) Phillips, Devin Phillips, Macy Phillips and William Bain; and two brothers. A graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Pilot View Friends Cemetery by Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger and Rev. Josh Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 320 W Maple Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the special caregivers, Tammy, Terry, Mark, Sue Anne, Ruth, Merita, and Angela. They would also like to extend special thanks to Julie, Penny, and Kelley of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Phillips Family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pilot View Friends Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sorry for your loss Junior & Pat were fine people we always enjoyed talking to them at church they always sit behind us this is not good bye it’s see your later prayers for comfort and peace during this time and days to come!
Pete & Janet Vestal
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Lynn Carter Huffman
Friend
September 7, 2021
Sorry for the loss he was the best transmission mechanic
Ricky Griffin
Friend
September 2, 2021
Jimmy, Janet and Tracy. Our Prayers and Thoughts are with you and may your special memories of your Dad bring you comfort and peace in your grief. Our loved ones never leave us they are always in our hearts. With our Love and Prayers, I will be there at his Celebration of LIfe in spirit. Fran
Fran Messick
Family
September 1, 2021
Sending prayers and peace...
Sarah Mackie
Friend
September 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss He was a good, kind man and yes, a very talented mechanic.
Debbie Speer
Friend
August 31, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. May your precious memories help you through this difficult time. I imagine such a joyful reunion in heaven.
Tina Lineberry
Friend
August 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results