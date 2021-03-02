Blackburn, Justin



December 9, 1928 - February 28, 2021



WALKERTOWN – Justin Deloss Blackburn passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Brookridge Baptist Retirement Home. Justin was born on December 9, 1928 in Wilkes County to William Franklin and Maggie Alexander Blackburn. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 40 years. Justin retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. He loved farming and gardening. In addition to his parents, Justin was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Blackburn; four brothers, Billy, Clay, Christy and Gilbert; and two sisters, Ruby and Cloice. Surviving are his wife, Judy Blackburn; four children, Deborah McCollem (Steve), Eric Blackburn, Jennifer Robbins (Jerry), and Jeff Blackburn; three grandchildren, Amber, Brian, and Josh; three great-grandchildren, Anderson, Camden and Chloe; a special granddaughter-in-law, Sara; one sister, Mary Nell Manuel; one brother, Chad Blackburn; and many special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Justin will be available for viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be no formal family visitation. The family extends a special Thank You to Brookridge Baptist Retirement Home for their care of Justin during his residency with them.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.