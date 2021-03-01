Winston Salem - Justin A. Monroe passed away Tuesday 2/23/2021 in Winston-Salem. A public viewing will be held Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral service private. Interment Piedmont Memorial Gardens
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 1, 2021.
Justin,
Taking today to remember all the fun we had together and I can´t help but smile! Boy you somethings else!! I miss you
Raven
Friend
February 23, 2022
Justin you brought joy to my life from a little boy running around calling me "My Landa." You always had a smile on your face and a contagious laugh that would light up every room you entered. Take your rest with your grandparents. I will miss you. I love you but God loved you best.
Yolanda Jones-Bell ( My Landa )
March 2, 2021
May the peace of God, bring you comfort as you grieve the loss of your son, Justin.
Clarence & Anna Gilliam
March 2, 2021
Sauce Daddy!!!! I can't believe you're gone! I'll always remember the good times we had. I'll never forget you and your contagious smile and personality. I love you.
Praying for peace and comfort to his family.
Raven
March 2, 2021
Justin I´m going to miss you soooo much. My mind still can´t really process you no longer being here but I know tht God makes NO mistakes. I wish we had more time and that you would´ve finally made it up here to Baltimore. But I cherish the memories we have from childhood to adulthood. I love you cousin more than you will ever know. Kiss Aunt Martha for me
RicQuel Flowers
March 2, 2021
Where do I start...
Justin.. you were so amazing in a way that you had everyone as a friend. Our community lost an amazing soul, and I lost my first love. You were such great person and will never be forgotten Rest in paradise Jroe!! I love you always...
Christina
March 2, 2021
Wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Michael Alexander
March 1, 2021
Praying much for you during the loss of your Love one. God Bless
Ronnie Hanna
March 1, 2021
Heart sympathy for the family...
Janet Marshall
March 1, 2021
Aww man this can´t be real! I want to give my condolences to the family! I am so sorry for your loss. Me and Justin shared some gods times especially riding all the way to job core to help him leave! RIP JROE
Princess
March 1, 2021
We offer our Deepest Sympathy to the family keeping you in our prayers God is still in control trust him and he will see you through.
Joe and Wilma McKinney
March 1, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family and other friends of Justin. I love U buddy and U were a great friend to have been put in MY life and I thank God for that. It is is heavy dealing with this right now but it is going to get better in Jesus' name. U were a beautiful soul to have known and I am going to miss your big smile most of all Justin. Now U can have fun up there with the real .
Leah
Friend
March 1, 2021
As you face the days ahead may the special memories you shared with Justin bring you comfort and peace. As you heal, may you feel God's presence comfort you, love you and uphold you.
Ben and Carolyn Gray
March 1, 2021
The thing about J, my boy always knew how to clean up nice for the occasion. J was like a sponge and could adapt to any situation but could always still be himself at the end of day. Different people brought out different sides of him but was still him at the core. It didn´t matter who you were, where you were from, your personal situation, race, class, or orientation. He always made you feel welcomed because he had a huge heart. He was a centerpiece, and brought different personalities together and made them become friends.
Philip Caldwell
March 1, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Justin. He is greatly missed at our company and we are sad to lose him as a colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.
Jonathan Ramsey (HR Manager Clarios)
March 1, 2021
Our sincere condolences to you and your family. Justin was a loving and caring young man. We loved him very much and will miss him greatly. God bless you.
Bronell Sr,Michelle,Chanel,Bronell II Cannady
March 1, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends! Thank you Lil Justin for being such a good friend to our Son. Rest In Heaven Beloved with your Lovely Nana