The thing about J, my boy always knew how to clean up nice for the occasion. J was like a sponge and could adapt to any situation but could always still be himself at the end of day. Different people brought out different sides of him but was still him at the core. It didn´t matter who you were, where you were from, your personal situation, race, class, or orientation. He always made you feel welcomed because he had a huge heart. He was a centerpiece, and brought different personalities together and made them become friends.

Philip Caldwell March 1, 2021