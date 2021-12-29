Linville, Justine Patrick
December 17, 1930 - December 24, 2021
Justine Patrick Linville, born December 17th, 1930, passed away at Trinity Elms on Friday, December 24th, 2021. Justine was born in Engelhard, NC to Myra Bridgman and John Howard Patrick on December 17th, 1930. She received her B.A. from Greensboro College in 1952. After returning to graduate school at UNCG in 1984 she received both a Master's of Art Education and a Master's of Fine Arts. She became a producing artist in the medium of oil paint. Her art was displayed in many galleries in Winston-Salem. Justine worked her entire life as an art educator. Working as an Arts Instructor at the Arts and Crafts Association, Co-founder and Director for the Summer Art Honors School, Chairman of the Fine Arts Department and Upper School Art Teacher at Forsyth Country Day School, and Adjunct Art Professor at Winston-Salem State University. She was a longtime member of Home Moravian Church and also played the clarinet in the Salem Band.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Joseph D. Linville. Justine is survived by her daughter, Bridget L. Johnson and husband Henry of Clemmons, NC; son, J. Patrick Linville and wife Constance of Yadkinville, NC; and son, J. Christopher Linville of Winston-Salem, NC; granddaughters Kate and Molly Johnson; grandsons Samuel Johnson, Joseph Linville and wife Elizabeth, Drew Linville and wife Annie, and Justin Linville; great-grandchildren; Nathan and Avery Johnson, and Charlotte Linville, and a special first-cousin, R.L Patrick.
A funeral service will be held at Home Moravian Church on Friday, December 31, at 2:00 pm, burial will follow in Salem Moravian Graveyard, and visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27127. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com
