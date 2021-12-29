Menu
Justine Patrick Linville
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Linville, Justine Patrick

December 17, 1930 - December 24, 2021

Justine Patrick Linville, born December 17th, 1930, passed away at Trinity Elms on Friday, December 24th, 2021. Justine was born in Engelhard, NC to Myra Bridgman and John Howard Patrick on December 17th, 1930. She received her B.A. from Greensboro College in 1952. After returning to graduate school at UNCG in 1984 she received both a Master's of Art Education and a Master's of Fine Arts. She became a producing artist in the medium of oil paint. Her art was displayed in many galleries in Winston-Salem. Justine worked her entire life as an art educator. Working as an Arts Instructor at the Arts and Crafts Association, Co-founder and Director for the Summer Art Honors School, Chairman of the Fine Arts Department and Upper School Art Teacher at Forsyth Country Day School, and Adjunct Art Professor at Winston-Salem State University. She was a longtime member of Home Moravian Church and also played the clarinet in the Salem Band.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Joseph D. Linville. Justine is survived by her daughter, Bridget L. Johnson and husband Henry of Clemmons, NC; son, J. Patrick Linville and wife Constance of Yadkinville, NC; and son, J. Christopher Linville of Winston-Salem, NC; granddaughters Kate and Molly Johnson; grandsons Samuel Johnson, Joseph Linville and wife Elizabeth, Drew Linville and wife Annie, and Justin Linville; great-grandchildren; Nathan and Avery Johnson, and Charlotte Linville, and a special first-cousin, R.L Patrick.

A funeral service will be held at Home Moravian Church on Friday, December 31, at 2:00 pm, burial will follow in Salem Moravian Graveyard, and visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27127. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Home Moravian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the family of Justine. She will be missed. May she rest peacefully.
Trinity Elms Caregiver
Work
December 30, 2021
Mrs Linville was my favorite teacher in high school and I respected her so much. She inspired me to pursue a career in architecture and I´m so grateful for that. It´s amazing how many young lives she touched. Prayers to her family during this incredibly difficult time. She will truly be missed.
Steve Bull
Friend
December 30, 2021
I had the honor to have Mrs. Linville as my high school art teacher at FCDS. Her love for art and wit kept all of engaged and encouraged us always to love the arts and work hard . I can say she will be greatly missed for myself and all students that had the oppprrinity to learn from her. In loving memory .
Tracey Angiuoli
School
December 30, 2021
Bridget, Patrick and Chris, I am so very sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She was a dear neighbor and friend to my parents on Lichfield Rd. I have fond memories of chats with her when I was home. My sincerest sympathy to all. May you find peace in the sweet memories. Sue
Sue Hammons Cook
Friend
December 29, 2021
The kindest most talented true lady I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.
Ferrell Clay
Family
December 29, 2021
