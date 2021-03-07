I am so sorry to hear of Karen´s passing. I first met Karen when she came to work at Baptist on 10th floor, Reynolds. She was a wonderful friend and coworker. I left Baptist in the early `80s, but often ran into Karen when family was in hospital. We always shared a hug and a laugh or two. She was one special person and a darn great nurse. My sincere condolence to all her family. I know she will be missed. Prayers and hugs to her loved ones.

Frances Glascoe Nichols March 7, 2021