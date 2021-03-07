Drake, Karen Denise Petree
September 23, 1955 - March 3, 2021
Ms. Karen Denise Petree Drake, 65, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Cone Health in Greensboro, surround by her loving family. Karen was born in Forsyth County on September 23, 1955 to the late C. Herman and Willie Mae Petree. Karen was a registered nurse and employed with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for 38 years. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Karen loved animals, especially her cats and granddogs. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Petree. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Adkins and husband, Joe; brothers, Rick Petree and wife, Sharon and Charles Petree and Beth Riddle. Karen is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, one aunt and one uncle. Karen was a loving and wonderful mother and cherished the time she spent with her entire family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church, 4450 Tobaccoville Rd., Tobaccoville, NC 27050. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Ms. Drake. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.