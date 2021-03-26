Shelton, Karen Rena Stevens
February 26, 1970 - March 21, 2021
SHELTON
WALNUT COVE
Karen Rena Stevens Shelton, 51, went home to be with her Lord Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family at her home on March 21, 2021.
Karen was born on February 26, 1970 in Rockingham County to Junior and Martha Perdue Stevens. She was employed by DavLong Solutions. Karen was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Nina Stevens; and her maternal grandparents, William and Betty Perdue.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Mike Shelton; loving parents; Rev. Junior and Martha Perdue Stevens; loving daughter, Jaycee Shelton; step children, Katie Shelton and Cory Shelton; granddaughter, Vaida Ann; brother, Mark Stevens; sister, Diane Ganshaw (Ron); special friends, Belinda Hunt and Janel Stevens; her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Jason Atkins, Steven and Katelynn Ganshaw, and Meredith and Woody Madison; and 1 great-nephew, Winston Atkins.
There will be a 6:00 pm memorial service held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Friends Baptist Church: 1075 Kinsey Dr., Walnut Cove, NC 27052, with the Rev. Oakley Manring officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 5-6 pm at Friends Baptist Church and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.
Burroughs Funeral home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Shelton family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.