Karen Lynn Shumate
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Shumate, Karen Lynn

September 21, 1957 - January 1, 2022

Ms. Karen Lynn Shumate, 64, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was born in Forsyth County on September 21, 1957 to Doug and Thelma Jean Shumate. Karen loved Jesus and she loved all children she met. She was the sweetest and most kind person you would ever meet. Above all, she loved her family very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Shumate. Surviving family includes her children, Rex Woody, Kelly Parlier (Willie), and Cigi Brewer; brother, Wayne Shumate (Melinda); sister-in-law, Susan Shumate; grandchildren, Adam, Easton, Sage, Connor, Annalyn, Quinn, Tess, Genesis, and Vivian; special niece, Carol; daughter-in-law, Lucrecia; and best friend, Regina. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Woodland Cemetery with Willie Parlier officiating. Karen's children want to extend a special thank you to their Uncle Wayne for his special loving care for their Mom. You were the best brother and so much more. Additionally, the family would like to say a special thank you to Karen's caregivers and friends, Vicky Puckett and Kathy Palmer, for the care and support they gave to Karen. Karen especially loved her dog, Reba. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Karen to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodland Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
All my love and blessings to this loving family and Karen whose beautiful spirit was so rare and special Always remember you Angel
Rita Brendle-Hall
Friend
January 8, 2022
Karen was was so sweet and loved by many she was a childhood friend of mine and she will be missed. Rest in Peace Girl!!
FONDA (MANRING) MOSER
Friend
January 4, 2022
