Shumate, Karen Lynn
September 21, 1957 - January 1, 2022
Ms. Karen Lynn Shumate, 64, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was born in Forsyth County on September 21, 1957 to Doug and Thelma Jean Shumate. Karen loved Jesus and she loved all children she met. She was the sweetest and most kind person you would ever meet. Above all, she loved her family very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Shumate. Surviving family includes her children, Rex Woody, Kelly Parlier (Willie), and Cigi Brewer; brother, Wayne Shumate (Melinda); sister-in-law, Susan Shumate; grandchildren, Adam, Easton, Sage, Connor, Annalyn, Quinn, Tess, Genesis, and Vivian; special niece, Carol; daughter-in-law, Lucrecia; and best friend, Regina. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Woodland Cemetery with Willie Parlier officiating. Karen's children want to extend a special thank you to their Uncle Wayne for his special loving care for their Mom. You were the best brother and so much more. Additionally, the family would like to say a special thank you to Karen's caregivers and friends, Vicky Puckett and Kathy Palmer, for the care and support they gave to Karen. Karen especially loved her dog, Reba. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Karen to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 4, 2022.