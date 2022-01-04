Gwaltney, Kate
July 13, 1940 - January 2, 2022
After a courageous battle with cancer, Kate Link Gwaltney, 81, of Lexington, passed away at home on January 2, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday at First Baptist Church of Welcome, where she was a member, with Pastor Jonathan Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Welcome Cemetery. Masks will be required. Mrs. Gwaltney will lie in state from 10am to 12pm Thursday at Davidson Funeral Home Lexington Chapel prior to the funeral. She was born on July 13, 1940, in Davidson County to John Davidson Link and Modena Craver Link Coppley. She graduated from Lenior-Rhyne University and retired from the Davidson County school system after 20 years of service. She loved reading, vacationing at Cade's Cove, Duke basketball, deer hunting with her husband and family, and singing with her husband and daughter in The Gwaltney Trio. Although she never learned to read music, she was musically gifted, playing the piano beautifully by ear and passing her love of music to her children and grandchildren. Her family was her greatest treasure and she loved them deeply and unconditionally. She bravely fought her illness without complaint and with strength, dignity and grace. She is survived by her devoted husband, William Wayne Gwaltney of the home; her children, Timothy Wayne Gwaltney (Lisa) and Julie Gwaltney Griggs (Glenn); her grandchildren, Kathryn Griggs Stevens (Alex), Judson Glenn Griggs, Tyler Wayne Gwaltney and Kaitlyn Link Gwaltney; her great-grandson David Link Stevens; and her sisters, Judy Link Stoner (Frank) and Rebecca Coppley Myers (Malcolm), all of Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Welcome and Hospice of Burlington (2975 Crouse Ln., Burlington, NC). The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Duke Cancer Center and Hospice of Burlington for the kind, loving care they provided during her illness. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Davidson Funeral Home
301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 4, 2022.