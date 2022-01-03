Hagenah, Kate Gwyn
June 12, 1929 - January 1, 2022
Kate Gwyn Hagenah, 92, passed away on Saturday January 1st, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 12th, 1929, in Forsyth County to the late Paul and Delcie Gwyn. She was retired from Hunter Publishing Co. (Jostens). After retiring she and her husband Larry Sr. enjoyed setting up at the N. Wilkesboro and Lexington Flea Markets for over 20 years and were avid fishermen. She was a member of Beck's Baptist Church for over 60 years and served in the nursery over 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Larry, Sr. two sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her children: Donna, Lawrence "Larry" H. Hagenah Jr. (Debbie), and Teena Hagenah Baker (Joseph Wayne).
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4th from 6-8:00 pm at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Chris Thore will be held on Wednesday, January 5th at 2:00 pm at Becks Baptist Church, 5505 Becks Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106, the burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care staff, memorials may be made to Trellis at 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 or Senior Services (Meals on Wheels), 2895 Shorefair Dr., Winston-Salem, NC, 27105. Due to the rise of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral and Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 3, 2022.