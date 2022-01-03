Menu
Kate Gwyn Hagenah
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Hagenah, Kate Gwyn

June 12, 1929 - January 1, 2022

Kate Gwyn Hagenah, 92, passed away on Saturday January 1st, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 12th, 1929, in Forsyth County to the late Paul and Delcie Gwyn. She was retired from Hunter Publishing Co. (Jostens). After retiring she and her husband Larry Sr. enjoyed setting up at the N. Wilkesboro and Lexington Flea Markets for over 20 years and were avid fishermen. She was a member of Beck's Baptist Church for over 60 years and served in the nursery over 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Larry, Sr. two sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her children: Donna, Lawrence "Larry" H. Hagenah Jr. (Debbie), and Teena Hagenah Baker (Joseph Wayne).

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4th from 6-8:00 pm at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Chris Thore will be held on Wednesday, January 5th at 2:00 pm at Becks Baptist Church, 5505 Becks Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106, the burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care staff, memorials may be made to Trellis at 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 or Senior Services (Meals on Wheels), 2895 Shorefair Dr., Winston-Salem, NC, 27105. Due to the rise of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral and Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Becks Baptist Church
5505 Becks Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna, Larry and Teena, My sincere condolences on the passing of your mom.
Beth Spainhour
January 5, 2022
Hi Donna so sorry for your loss. You and your brother have my deepest sympathy. I graduated with your brother from North Forsyth and worked with you at Wachovia. My condolences.
Laverne Feggins
January 4, 2022
Worked with Kate for many years at Hunter Publishing Company she was a dedicated employee! Always loved her! She was a very special lady! Thoughts and loving prayers to her family.
Mary Williams
Work
January 4, 2022
My Sympathy to Kate's Family. Kate and I worked together for 37 years and she taught me so much about the Printing Industry. She was my Mentor.
J. B. Edwards
Work
January 3, 2022
We're so sorry for your family's loss. Stay strong through your faith, family and friends. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sincerely, Larry & Leslie
Larry Mundy
Other
January 3, 2022
