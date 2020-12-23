Menu
Katherine Louise Slater
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Slater, Katherine Louise

May 1, 1949 - December 16, 2020

Mrs. Katherine Louise Slater, 71, of Winston-Salem, died and went home to be with the Lord and His saints on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center. She was born in May of 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Gabriel and Mildred Boles. She enjoyed playing and listening to music, cooking and hosting dinners for family and friends, and helping people. Most of all, she loved her family, friends, and Lord. She is survived by three sons, Jason Kildoo of Winston-Salem, Samuel Slater and wife Angela Slater of Winston-Salem, and Ryan Kildoo and wife Suzanne Kildoo of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Isabella Slater and Evelyn Kildoo; one brother Larry Boles and wife Linda Boles of Advance; and ten nieces and nephews; Renea Bledsoe, Rebecca Boles, Mindy Martinez, Laura Perry, Amy Luman, Stephen Boles, Kent Kildoo, Jonathan Gatica, Jerad Kildoo, and Justin Kildoo. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Lewisville Baptist Church by the Reverend Alan Hawkins. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lewisville Baptist Church
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Kathy´s passing! Remembered Kathy from church always so sweet with a beautiful smile!! Prayers for your family
Darlene Phibbs
December 24, 2020
I told Shannon that the handful of times that I was blessed to see Kathy, she always had a big, beautiful smile. If there's anything at all you need, please don't hesitate to ask.
Phil Loyd
December 23, 2020
She was an amazing, kind loving woman and I miss her. She was loved by many especially me. It feels like I lost a mom. Jason and Ryan you are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you all.
Shannon Loyd
Friend
December 23, 2020
