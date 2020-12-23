Slater, Katherine Louise
May 1, 1949 - December 16, 2020
Mrs. Katherine Louise Slater, 71, of Winston-Salem, died and went home to be with the Lord and His saints on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center. She was born in May of 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Gabriel and Mildred Boles. She enjoyed playing and listening to music, cooking and hosting dinners for family and friends, and helping people. Most of all, she loved her family, friends, and Lord. She is survived by three sons, Jason Kildoo of Winston-Salem, Samuel Slater and wife Angela Slater of Winston-Salem, and Ryan Kildoo and wife Suzanne Kildoo of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Isabella Slater and Evelyn Kildoo; one brother Larry Boles and wife Linda Boles of Advance; and ten nieces and nephews; Renea Bledsoe, Rebecca Boles, Mindy Martinez, Laura Perry, Amy Luman, Stephen Boles, Kent Kildoo, Jonathan Gatica, Jerad Kildoo, and Justin Kildoo. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Lewisville Baptist Church by the Reverend Alan Hawkins. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.