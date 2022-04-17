Bardell, Kathie Jeannine Carter
January 17, 1947 - March 25, 2022
Kathie Jeannine Carter Bardell died peacefully on March 25, in Lake City, Florida.
She was born in Lincolnton, NC, on January 17, 1947, the eldest daughter of Christine and George Carter.
She graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School. After receiving BA (UNCG) and MA (University of Georgia) degrees in social work, she worked with children and families during her career.
Kathie loved sailing the Intercoastal Waterway. She embraced the wildness of nature, allowing all to flourish. A PADI certified diver, she led diving excursions while working as a park ranger in Florida. Her life was filled with outdoor activities, gardening, cooking, inspired decorating, reading, and enjoying her true and lasting friendships.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Mark Bardell of Lake City, Florida; her mother Chris Warren of Virginia; sisters Karen Smith (John) of Pennsylvania and Pam Hamilton of NC; and her former spouse Paul Morse of NC. She was predeceased by her father, her stepfather Melvin Warren, and her brother-in-law Wren Hamilton.
Kathie actively supported the National Park Foundation, 1500 K St NW, Washington DC, 20005; nationalparks.org
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.