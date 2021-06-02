Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen Estell Schroeder
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Schroeder, Kathleen Estell

November 1, 1954 - May 29, 2021

King – Kathleen Estell Schroeder, 66, of King, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Kathleen was born on November 1, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John Estell and Florence Puckett Estell. She was a member of Capella Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and recently found a new love for gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Mike" Schroeder, and her brother, John Estell.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jaime Schroeder; her son, William "Bill" Schroeder and wife Kristin; her sisters, Terry Worrell (Joe) and Joann Vogel (Richard); her grandchildren, Jared Schroeder, Haley Schroeder, and Dexter Schroeder; her kitty companions, Abraham Lincoln and Oreo; several family members in Ohio; and special neighbors Jean Cumby and Linda Davis.

Family will receive friends Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Donald Davis and Minister Jim Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to friends of Stokes County Animal Shelter: 1111 Dodgetown Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathleen Estell Schroder. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Jun
4
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Slate Funeral Home Inc - King.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.