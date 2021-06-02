Schroeder, Kathleen Estell
November 1, 1954 - May 29, 2021
King – Kathleen Estell Schroeder, 66, of King, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Kathleen was born on November 1, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John Estell and Florence Puckett Estell. She was a member of Capella Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and recently found a new love for gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Mike" Schroeder, and her brother, John Estell.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jaime Schroeder; her son, William "Bill" Schroeder and wife Kristin; her sisters, Terry Worrell (Joe) and Joann Vogel (Richard); her grandchildren, Jared Schroeder, Haley Schroeder, and Dexter Schroeder; her kitty companions, Abraham Lincoln and Oreo; several family members in Ohio; and special neighbors Jean Cumby and Linda Davis.
Family will receive friends Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Donald Davis and Minister Jim Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to friends of Stokes County Animal Shelter: 1111 Dodgetown Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathleen Estell Schroder. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.