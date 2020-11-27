Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathryn Miller Kay Mason
Mason, Kathryn (Kay) Miller

Age 84 - November 12, 2020

Kathryn Miller Mason (Kay), age 84, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home in Winston-Salem, N.C., surrounded by her family. She grew up in Duplin County, NC, graduated from B.F. Grady High School and Draughon School of Business. Kay worked at DuPont, Western Electric and Forsyth Friends Meeting. She served as a volunteer with Crisis Control, Shepherd's Center, American Friends Service Committee, and Meals on Wheels. A member of Forsyth Friends Meeting, Kay sat on Ministry and Council, sang in the choir and served as church administrator. She was proud to ensure safe and fair elections in her work with the Forsyth County Board of Elections. Kay also enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, music, art, and spending time with family.

She is survived by daughter Michele Mason, son Alvin and daughter-in-law Cindy Mason, son John and daughter-in-law Katie Mason, and grandchildren Erica Mason, Holly Mason, Christopher Mason, William Mason, and John Mason, along with siblings Patricia Howard, Jackie Stroud, Jack Miller, Artie Miller, and Dennis Miller.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Archer Mason, Jr., her parents, Johnnie and Flora Miller, brothers John Oliver, Lewis, David, John William, Tommy, and Edward Miller, and sisters Jewell White and Peggy Creech.

Due to COVID restrictions on social gatherings, a funeral service will be held at a later date.

Hayworth-Miller

Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.