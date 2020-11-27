Mason, Kathryn (Kay) Miller



Age 84 - November 12, 2020



Kathryn Miller Mason (Kay), age 84, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home in Winston-Salem, N.C., surrounded by her family. She grew up in Duplin County, NC, graduated from B.F. Grady High School and Draughon School of Business. Kay worked at DuPont, Western Electric and Forsyth Friends Meeting. She served as a volunteer with Crisis Control, Shepherd's Center, American Friends Service Committee, and Meals on Wheels. A member of Forsyth Friends Meeting, Kay sat on Ministry and Council, sang in the choir and served as church administrator. She was proud to ensure safe and fair elections in her work with the Forsyth County Board of Elections. Kay also enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, music, art, and spending time with family.



She is survived by daughter Michele Mason, son Alvin and daughter-in-law Cindy Mason, son John and daughter-in-law Katie Mason, and grandchildren Erica Mason, Holly Mason, Christopher Mason, William Mason, and John Mason, along with siblings Patricia Howard, Jackie Stroud, Jack Miller, Artie Miller, and Dennis Miller.



Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Archer Mason, Jr., her parents, Johnnie and Flora Miller, brothers John Oliver, Lewis, David, John William, Tommy, and Edward Miller, and sisters Jewell White and Peggy Creech.



Due to COVID restrictions on social gatherings, a funeral service will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.