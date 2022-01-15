Kathleen Marie Monroe departed this life on January 11, 2022 while at home. As a fan of the paranormal she has promised to return as a friendly spirit. She was born in Philadelphia to Arthur Jay and Mary Freed and grew up in California. She lived a full life - tiki goddess, crafter, tattooed lady, party planner extraordinaire, amateur herbalist, mogul master, animal wrangler, and seamstress. Nothing was beyond her ability to master except perhaps domestic chores. She spent the last 25 years fighting breast cancer, feisty until the end. Even a tough, blue-haired biker chick can't beat cancer forever.
Kathy spent 26 years teaching chemistry at North Forsyth High School until it wasn't fun anymore. If she was your teacher you were lucky. Prior to moving to North Carolina she spent three years teaching in New York City while earning her MA at Teachers College, Columbia University. Previous to that she taught for two years in Botswana, Africa as a US Peace Corps volunteer, where she met Dan, who was lucky enough to become her husband.
She is survived by Dan, her mother Mary Freed, brother Arthur Jay Freed (Hilary), sister Ann Rose (George), niece Carolyn Rose, and nephew AJ Rose. Dan's sisters Laurie and Melea and their families join them in their grief. In addition, her many friends and former colleagues will miss her, especially the members of Wiener's Whiners and childhood friend Ruth.
Those wishing to honor her memory can make a donation to the Forsyth Humane Society, Nature Conservancy of NC, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Only science can save us from our ignorance.
A memorial gathering will be held to celebrate her life sometime in the coming weeks. She will be cremated and her ashes eventually scattered under a smiling aurora borealis, forever part of the cosmos.
Quark, Strangeness, and Charm indeed.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
We are so sad to hear of the loss of this beautiful soul. We are so grateful to have known Kathy (and Dan) and been able to call her/them our friends. Kathy (+ Dan) were so supportive of the local artists, musicians, entrepreneurs and young folks in general. Always young at heart it was so great to often see Kathy and DAn out and about downtown WSNC enjoying the galleries and nightlife and being and being part of the positive energy that helped revitalize downtown WS. We will miss here dearly and send our love and peaceful healing thoughts to Dan and the extended family.
Richard Emmett and Kim Lawson (The Garage)
March 14, 2022
Fabulous teacher and vibrant personality.
Kk
Work
January 18, 2022
Danny, so sorry for your loss. My prayers of comfort for you and your family.
Mike Keith
School
January 17, 2022
I am heartbroken for Danny and the families of Kathy and Danny. Kathy brought a breath of fresh air to the room, and I so enjoyed her wit, friendly sarcasm, and her positive outlook on life. I know she will be missed by many. Sending my love and prayers to all.
Charlene Morrison
January 16, 2022
I´m so very sorry to hear of Kathy´s passing. She sounded like such a unique spirit. I knew your family, both human and furry, from Animal Hospital of Clemmons. Please know I will have your family in my thoughts.
Linda Showers
Work
January 16, 2022
So sorry for your loss! She was a blessing at North Forsyth High School to my children! Go Vikings I am the class of North Forsyth 1988 graduate. Please Lord be with the friends and family she was a blessing to this world!
Merri Mueller
School
January 15, 2022
So many amazing memories of a strong force of a woman and friend!! And the truck. I loved her truck!! Her students were blessed with her experiences. Her colleagues blessed with her love. So sorry for the grief of the family.
Kim Campbell
January 15, 2022
Enjoyed knowing Kathy only a little during 10 years at NFHS. Thank you for filling in some details behind her unique charm and appeal. She was cool, that much was obvious. Be well.
Dave King
Work
January 15, 2022
Kathy´s spirit will live forever. She was one of the smartest and coolest people I have ever known. I worked with Dan for several years. We used to double-date for some fun times! Positive thoughts go to you, Dan. Wonderful memories!
Susan Reiner
Friend
January 15, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I am a former science teacher and knew Kathy through the many meetings we shared. I often think of her now when I color my silver hair with blue and purple. She was bold and a true force as a science teacher.