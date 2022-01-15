Monroe, Kathy



September 27, 1958 - January 11, 2022



Kathleen Marie Monroe departed this life on January 11, 2022 while at home. As a fan of the paranormal she has promised to return as a friendly spirit. She was born in Philadelphia to Arthur Jay and Mary Freed and grew up in California. She lived a full life - tiki goddess, crafter, tattooed lady, party planner extraordinaire, amateur herbalist, mogul master, animal wrangler, and seamstress. Nothing was beyond her ability to master except perhaps domestic chores. She spent the last 25 years fighting breast cancer, feisty until the end. Even a tough, blue-haired biker chick can't beat cancer forever.



Kathy spent 26 years teaching chemistry at North Forsyth High School until it wasn't fun anymore. If she was your teacher you were lucky. Prior to moving to North Carolina she spent three years teaching in New York City while earning her MA at Teachers College, Columbia University. Previous to that she taught for two years in Botswana, Africa as a US Peace Corps volunteer, where she met Dan, who was lucky enough to become her husband.



She is survived by Dan, her mother Mary Freed, brother Arthur Jay Freed (Hilary), sister Ann Rose (George), niece Carolyn Rose, and nephew AJ Rose. Dan's sisters Laurie and Melea and their families join them in their grief. In addition, her many friends and former colleagues will miss her, especially the members of Wiener's Whiners and childhood friend Ruth.



Those wishing to honor her memory can make a donation to the Forsyth Humane Society, Nature Conservancy of NC, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Only science can save us from our ignorance.



A memorial gathering will be held to celebrate her life sometime in the coming weeks. She will be cremated and her ashes eventually scattered under a smiling aurora borealis, forever part of the cosmos.



Quark, Strangeness, and Charm indeed.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.