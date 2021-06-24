Stanley, Kathy
January 26, 1958 - June 21, 2021
Kathy Darlene Stanley became a daughter of the universe Monday, June 21, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
Kathy's Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Salem Funerals and Cremations, 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. The family will receive friends immediately after her service.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Jesse A. Stanley, her mother, Ida Mae Garris Stanley of Winston-Salem, NC and three brothers, Kenneth Stanley of Winston-Salem, NC, Billy Stanley of Winston-Salem, NC and Larry Stanley of Lexington, NC. Kathy is survived by her sister, Linda Boles and brother-in-law, Larry, of Advance, NC as well as five nephews and a niece. Surviving her, too, are her "soul sisters," Deb Byerly, Kathleen Ramich and Elena Wallace Sosa.
Kathy was an avid gardener; she loved reading, music and the Arts. Kathy was co-chair of the Historic West End "ARTS" Fest for many years. She had unconditional love for all people, was quick to forgive and always accepting of differences among people and would challenge others to do the same. She had a quick wit and loved to laugh. Kathy especially loved and adored all cats.
We want to thank the Hospice Home at High Point for their compassion, kindness and care. We thank everyone who prayed for her during this struggle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC, 27262 and Forgotten Felines of Forsyth, PO Box 11363, Winston-Salem, NC, 27116. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.