Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathy Stanley
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Stanley, Kathy

January 26, 1958 - June 21, 2021

Kathy Darlene Stanley became a daughter of the universe Monday, June 21, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Kathy's Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Salem Funerals and Cremations, 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. The family will receive friends immediately after her service.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Jesse A. Stanley, her mother, Ida Mae Garris Stanley of Winston-Salem, NC and three brothers, Kenneth Stanley of Winston-Salem, NC, Billy Stanley of Winston-Salem, NC and Larry Stanley of Lexington, NC. Kathy is survived by her sister, Linda Boles and brother-in-law, Larry, of Advance, NC as well as five nephews and a niece. Surviving her, too, are her "soul sisters," Deb Byerly, Kathleen Ramich and Elena Wallace Sosa.

Kathy was an avid gardener; she loved reading, music and the Arts. Kathy was co-chair of the Historic West End "ARTS" Fest for many years. She had unconditional love for all people, was quick to forgive and always accepting of differences among people and would challenge others to do the same. She had a quick wit and loved to laugh. Kathy especially loved and adored all cats.

We want to thank the Hospice Home at High Point for their compassion, kindness and care. We thank everyone who prayed for her during this struggle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC, 27262 and Forgotten Felines of Forsyth, PO Box 11363, Winston-Salem, NC, 27116. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thinking of good times, Paula spending the night and her house on West End Blvd. Thoughts and Prayers To the family and friends.
Paula Mayers,Vicky Smith,Willie Miller
Friend
June 26, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love y'all
Angela P Kirby (Pinnix)
Family
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results