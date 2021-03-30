Stroud, Kathy Ann
Kathy Ann Stroud, 69, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021 at Wilkes Senior Village in North Wilkesboro, NC.
Kathy was born May 29, 1951 to William Kenneth and Bernice Stroud. She was born with Spina Bifida and was a paraplegic. Despite many challenges, she lived a full life with many hobbies, including puzzles, needlepoint, reading, and following sports. She attended Jonesville School until eighth grade. When her mother could no longer care for her at home, she moved to Wilkes Senior Village, where she lived for the past 10 years. Here, Kathy enjoyed deep friendships, activities, and a sense of belonging.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, William Kenneth and Bernice Stroud. She is survived by a brother, Jerry Carl Stroud (Sarah) of Wilmington, NC; a niece, Holly Stroud Hodge (Adam) of West Lafayette, IN; and two great-nieces, Brielle and Emma Hodge.
A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Wilkes Senior Village for their love and care of Kathy.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2021.