Wooten, Kathy
November 17, 1952 - June 28, 2021
Kathy Elaine Shelton Wooten, 68, a resident of Kernersville, passed away June 28, 2021.
Kathy was born November 17, 1952 in Forsyth County, NC, a daughter of the late Kenneth Hugh Shelton and the late Carrie Elizabeth Flippin Shelton, and had made this area her home all of her life. She was a former employee of Western-Electric and Tyco Electronics.
Kathy was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.
Surviving is her brother, Keith W. Shelton of Kernersville; nephews, Drew Shelton (Laura) of Winston-Salem, Derek Shelton and Darren Shelton both of Wilmington, NC; great-nieces Claire and Katie Shelton.
A crypt side service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 2, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. There will not be a formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the charity of the donor's choice
J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem (Wallburg Community) is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home
10301 N. NC Highway 109
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.