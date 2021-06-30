Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathy Wooten
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Wooten, Kathy

November 17, 1952 - June 28, 2021

Kathy Elaine Shelton Wooten, 68, a resident of Kernersville, passed away June 28, 2021.

Kathy was born November 17, 1952 in Forsyth County, NC, a daughter of the late Kenneth Hugh Shelton and the late Carrie Elizabeth Flippin Shelton, and had made this area her home all of her life. She was a former employee of Western-Electric and Tyco Electronics.

Kathy was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.

Surviving is her brother, Keith W. Shelton of Kernersville; nephews, Drew Shelton (Laura) of Winston-Salem, Derek Shelton and Darren Shelton both of Wilmington, NC; great-nieces Claire and Katie Shelton.

A crypt side service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 2, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. There will not be a formal visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the charity of the donor's choice.

J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem (Wallburg Community) is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home

10301 N. NC Highway 109
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Kathy for over 35 years. She was a kind thoughtful loyal friend and I will miss her.
Patsy Lee
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results