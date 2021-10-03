Fiske, Kay Harrington Gilbert
April 3, 1926 - September 28, 2021
Kay Harrington Gilbert Fiske, 95, left this earthly life on September 28th after a sudden, catastrophic health event in her new home in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in Dallas, Texas to Silas Frederick Harrington and Mary Ray Harrington, lovingly known to her grandchildren as Si and Mama Si. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 60 years, Mitch Gray Gilbert, Sr., her second husband Leon Fiske and her brother Marion Ray Harrington.
Kay was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was memorable to everyone she met and always found her friends and acquaintances eager to be with her again. She was smart, accomplished and had a keen sense of humor. She was the best mother and grandmother – always ready to devote time and attention to her children and grandchildren, sparking their imaginations and supporting their interests.
Kay was a graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas and Randolph-Macon Woman's College. She had many accomplishments and highlights in her life: first female town council member of the Town of Highland Park, Texas; president of the Junior League of Dallas; president of several garden clubs; long-time member of the Dallas Woman's Club; debutante at the Idlewild Debutante Ball where she met the love of her life, Mitch Gray Gilbert; proud supporter and benefactor of the Highland Park Library. She had a special place in her heart for Coon Creek Club, a fishing and hunting club near Athens, Texas; in 1992, she wrote a book chronicling its history.
Her love of life spilled over to her many interests and hobbies: spending time visiting and/or world travelling with her family and friends, photography, fishing, playing poker, hosting, and attending parties. For years, she and her business partner ran a silk-screening business creating clever invitations, baby announcements, etc. for friends and family.
Kay will be dearly missed by her son Mitch Gray Gilbert, Jr. (Margie Kircher) of Portland, OR; daughter Gayle Meredith (Wayne Meredith) of Winston-Salem, NC; her grandchildren Russell and Amanda Meredith; Lee's daughters Susie, Bev and Donna; and many other family members and friends that meant so much to her throughout her life.
Kay Harrington Gilbert Fiske lived a wonderful and full life. All who knew her will miss her radiant smile, her warm personality, and that special twinkle in her eye.
A memorial service in Dallas, TX will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kay's memory to: The Highland Park Library, 4700 Drexel Drive, Highland Park, Texas 75205; the Telomere Project, P.O. Box 161722, Austin, Texas 78716 (Pulmonary fibrosis research fund, thetelomereproject.org
); or the charity of your choice
