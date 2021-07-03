Degnon, Kean Donn
December 9, 1940 - June 29, 2021
Kean Donn Degnon, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center from cancer. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 9th, 1940. He was the youngest of three brothers- Phil and Robb being the older brothers. Their mother, Elizabeth Kean Degnon, died when Kean was three years old and their father, Dominic Degnon, died when Kean was ten years old. The three orphans, ages 10, 11, and 12, then living in Daytona Beach, Florida, adopted new parents, their neighbors, Dr. and Mrs. Richard Houghton.
Kean and his brothers attended the Bolles Military School in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated with honors in 1958, and the following fall he followed his brother, Robb, to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1963, during the Vietnam War, Kean dropped out of the university and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. At that time, Kean's two brothers were on active duty in the U.S. Navy and his stepbrother, Dom, was on active duty in the USCG. Prior to joining the USCG, he met his future wife, Marjorie Ellen Vaughan. They were married in the summer of 1965 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Daytona Beach, honeymooned in Spain and on the Isle of Majorca in the Mediterranean Sea, then started their married life in Naples, Italy, where Kean was stationed at the USCG Air Station. During Kean's two-year tour of duty in Naples, they were able to travel to many of the countries bordering the Mediterranean and to Western Europe.
Upon their return to the United States, Kean re-enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the School of Business Administration. In February 1969, he received a BS Degree with a major in Business Administration and a minor in Information Science and accepted a position with General Electric in their Financial Management Recruit Program in Lynchburg, VA. In 1974 he followed his boss, Ben Haste, to Winston-Salem and the North Carolina Baptist Hospital Computer Center. A year later, he moved to the Hanes Corporation computer center and subsequently became Manager of R&D on their point of sales systems for the Hanes retail outlet stores. In 1995, he accepted a position with AT&T (Lucent Technologies) to support their government accounting system - Costpoint. In 2012, at the age of 71, he retired.
In the 1980s, Kean and his oldest brother Phil developed and sold pre-school education software and games for the early microcomputers (Atari 400/800, Apple 2e, and TRS-80). Kean modified and rewrote parts of the Atari operating system to enhance the performance of their education software.
Kean was always willing to help those that needed help, including the unborn. He was active in the pro-life movement and served eight years as the State Pro-Life Chairman of the North Carolina Knights of Columbus and five years as the vice-president for North Carolina Right to Life. He was the local chairman of Forsyth County Right to Life for several years. Kean was active in his church, St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church, and served as chairman of the parish council. In the local council of Knights of Columbus, he served as Grand Knight and was the Faithful Navigator of its Fourth Degree Assembly.
A wake will be held on Monday, July 5 at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Rd. from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27104, on Tuesday, July 6 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charities close to Kean's heart, NC Right to Life, 3523 Rehobeth Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406, or Knights of Columbus of St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
