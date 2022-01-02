Menu
Keith Sheldon Barker
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Barker, Keith Sheldon

September 19, 1961 - December 21, 2021

Keith Sheldon Barker, 60, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, on December 21, 2021, in Thomasville, NC. He was born September 19, 1961, in Chester, Pennsylvania, to James and Violet McDonald Barker.

Keith is survived by his wife, Roberta Leigh Barker; five children, Aaron Barker, Jamie Jones, Crystal Jones, Michael Jones, and Maegan Martin; and ten loving grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Faith of God Ministries, 5545 Main St. Walkertown, NC 27051. Rev. Clayton Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
Lisa and Jr Martin
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results