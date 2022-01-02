Barker, Keith Sheldon
September 19, 1961 - December 21, 2021
Keith Sheldon Barker, 60, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, on December 21, 2021, in Thomasville, NC. He was born September 19, 1961, in Chester, Pennsylvania, to James and Violet McDonald Barker.
Keith is survived by his wife, Roberta Leigh Barker; five children, Aaron Barker, Jamie Jones, Crystal Jones, Michael Jones, and Maegan Martin; and ten loving grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Faith of God Ministries, 5545 Main St. Walkertown, NC 27051. Rev. Clayton Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.