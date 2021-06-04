Menu
Keith Scott Bullins
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Bullins, Keith Scott

June 13, 1968 - June 2, 2021

BULLINS

WALNUT COVE

Keith Scott Bullins, 52, died Wednesday evening, June 2, 2021 at Trellis Supportive Care.

Keith was born on June 13, 1968 in Forsyth County to Marie Bullins Hill. He was employed at Kobe Copper until he became disabled. Keith loved working on cars, especially his hot rods.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Amey Duncan Bullins; parents, Johnny and Marie Hill; son, Jacob Scott Bullins; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins.

There will be an 11:00 am funeral service on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Cliff Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10-11 am at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bullins family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
NC
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Burroughs Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
