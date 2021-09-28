Cummings, Keith Devern
December 2, 1964 - September 24, 2021
Keith Devern Cummings, 56, of Ararat, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, September 24, 2021, at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. Born December 2, 1964, he was the son of the late Max Devern and Joyce Bullington Cummings. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving, devoted wife and best friend of 25 years, Julia Biggs Cummings; three sons, James Aaron Cummings, Ethan Hunter Cummings, Kyle Michael Cummings; three daughters, Kristen Brooke Cummings (Bradley Owens), Emily Madison Cummings, Alexis Marie Cummings; three grandchildren, Xander Keith Cummings, Brantley Jayce Owens, Jailyn Elizabeth Ann Wright; a brother and sister-in-law, Kerry (Melinda) Cummings; and a sister, Kelly Cummings; a very special aunt, Elizabeth Bullington Freeman; and two nephews, Charlie Cummings and Max Flinchum.
From a young age, Keith learned the value of hard work and continued to do just that as the supervisor of Aunt Bea's Restaurants and Aunt Bea's Catering for 23 years, providing for his family. He also enjoyed time away from work and spent a great deal of time with his wife, children, and grandchildren at the ball field and farm. His lively and loving spirit will be forever missed.
A graveside service will be held at the Cummings Family Cemetery in Ararat, NC on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 3:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM, just above the cemetery, at 1376 Eldora Road, Ararat, NC 27007. Pastor Grant Atkins and Pastor Josh Sechrist will be officiating. The family wishes to impress the visitation and service will be COVID-friendly.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 28, 2021.