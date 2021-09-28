Menu
Keith Devern Cummings
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
Cummings, Keith Devern

December 2, 1964 - September 24, 2021

Keith Devern Cummings, 56, of Ararat, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, September 24, 2021, at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. Born December 2, 1964, he was the son of the late Max Devern and Joyce Bullington Cummings. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving, devoted wife and best friend of 25 years, Julia Biggs Cummings; three sons, James Aaron Cummings, Ethan Hunter Cummings, Kyle Michael Cummings; three daughters, Kristen Brooke Cummings (Bradley Owens), Emily Madison Cummings, Alexis Marie Cummings; three grandchildren, Xander Keith Cummings, Brantley Jayce Owens, Jailyn Elizabeth Ann Wright; a brother and sister-in-law, Kerry (Melinda) Cummings; and a sister, Kelly Cummings; a very special aunt, Elizabeth Bullington Freeman; and two nephews, Charlie Cummings and Max Flinchum.

From a young age, Keith learned the value of hard work and continued to do just that as the supervisor of Aunt Bea's Restaurants and Aunt Bea's Catering for 23 years, providing for his family. He also enjoyed time away from work and spent a great deal of time with his wife, children, and grandchildren at the ball field and farm. His lively and loving spirit will be forever missed.

A graveside service will be held at the Cummings Family Cemetery in Ararat, NC on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 3:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM, just above the cemetery, at 1376 Eldora Road, Ararat, NC 27007. Pastor Grant Atkins and Pastor Josh Sechrist will be officiating. The family wishes to impress the visitation and service will be COVID-friendly.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Cummings family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Just above the Cummings Family Cemetery
1376 Eldora Road, Ararat, NC
Sep
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Cummings Family Cemetery
Ararat, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about Keith. We have such fond memories of our time with the kids on the ball fields. Keith was one of a kind! We pray for peace and comfort for his family.
Yogi and Regina Shaw
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Sebrina Mabe
School
September 30, 2021
We were childhood friends. RIP
William Rierson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Our Thoughts n Prayers R W/ The Family n Friends! They R Always W/ Us n 4-Ever In Our Hearts !
Mr. & Mrs. Kelly Goad
Other
September 26, 2021
