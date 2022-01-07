Robertson, Keith D.



January 1, 1951 - January 2, 2021



Keith Darrell Robertson, Sr., 71, was born January 1, 1951, to the late Willie and Marion Meneva Gill Robertson. He departed this earthly life on January 2, 2022, at his residence in Winston-Salem, NC, surrounded by his loving family. Keith was born and raised in High Point, NC, and graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School. He furthered his education at Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., where he was a Charter Member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, and Student Body President. In 1986, Keith relocated to Winston-Salem, NC, and on March 21, 1986, Keith married his soul mate, Cynthia Baldwin Robertson. From this union, two children were born. Keith was President of TRG Services for the past 25 years and was formerly employed with The High Point Housing Authority. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by brothers Willie John Robertson and Gary Harold Robertson, brothers-in law Mitchell Baldwin and Angelo Alston, Sr. The loved ones remaining to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Cynthia Baldwin Robertson, son Keith Robertson, Jr. (fiancée Tiffany) of Charlotte, NC, and daughter Britney Robertson, of Winston-Salem, NC. His sisters, Judy R. Belton (James) of Bowie, MD, and Meneva R. Alston of High Point, NC. Sister-in-law Brenda Robertson of Winston-Salem, NC. Brothers-In-law Michael Baldwin of Winston-Salem, NC and Kevin Baldwin of Los Angeles, CA, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Hooper Funeral Home, Winston-Salem, NC. Family visitation will be from 3:30 PM- 4:00 PM January 8, 2022 at Hooper Funeral Home. Strict Covid-19 protocol will be in place, and masks are required. You may also attend the Homegoing Celebration live on Facebook by visiting Hooper Funeral and Cremation and clicking on the livestream link.



