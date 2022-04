Taylor, Kelly MorrowKelly Morrow Taylor, 39, of Belews Creek, NC, passed away at N. C. Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, NC, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:21 p.m.A native of Alamance County, she is survived by her daughters, Chloe Diane Tipton of the home and Erin Cumberland of Philadelphia, Mississippi; father, W. Ellis Morrow of Belews Creek; mother, Diane Whitmore Morrow Cumberland of Philadelphia, Mississippi.; a sister, Ashley Crapps of Mississippi; and longtime partner, David Tipton.A gathering and time for visiting with family will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Graham. At other times the family will be at the home of Kelly's aunt in Burlington.Rich & Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in Graham is assisting the family. Memorial donations can be made the The Shriner's Children's Hospital in Kelly's honor.Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com