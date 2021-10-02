Taylor, Kelly Morrow
Kelly Morrow Taylor, 39, of Belews Creek, NC, passed away at N. C. Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, NC, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:21 p.m.
A native of Alamance County, she is survived by her daughters, Chloe Diane Tipton of the home and Erin Cumberland of Philadelphia, Mississippi; father, W. Ellis Morrow of Belews Creek; mother, Diane Whitmore Morrow Cumberland of Philadelphia, Mississippi.; a sister, Ashley Crapps of Mississippi; and longtime partner, David Tipton.
A gathering and time for visiting with family will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Graham. At other times the family will be at the home of Kelly's aunt in Burlington.
Rich & Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in Graham is assisting the family. Memorial donations can be made the The Shriner's Children's Hospital
in Kelly's honor.
Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.