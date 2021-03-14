Martin, Sr., Kennard O'Shea



August 25, 1943 - March 9, 2021



Kennard O'Shea Martin Sr. passed away peacefully at age 77, into God's loving hands on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Kennard was born August 25, 1943 in Winston Salem, NC. He was the 5th child born to the union of the late Mr. James Jasper Martin and Mrs. Eva Fulp Martin. Kennard was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Mae Thomas Martin; his beloved grandson, Nicholas O'Shea Martin; his sisters, Ann Martin Hanes, Rose Martin Ward; and his brothers, James, Gilbert and Walter Martin. Kennard was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Anderson High School and received post secondary education at WSSU. Mr. Martin was instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement, a Vietnam veteran, and retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He loved music, good food and great times. His many hobbies included fishing, painting, writing, gardening, cooking, traveling and photography. Kennard was incredibly creative, witty and intelligent. He was a very generous and kind soul, always full of love, life and laughter, and selflessly devoted to helping others. Kennard is survived by his sister, Eva Martin Jackson; significant other, Aquanette Berry; daughter, Michelle René Martin; son, Kennard (Temika) O'Shea Martin Jr.; grandchildren, Cristin Speas (Alricardo) Watson, Cydney Martin and Joshua Martin; 10 great grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Kennard leaves behind an indelible mark on his family and friends. We are grateful and honored to have been chosen to be part of his journey, in this part of his eternal life. We grieve at our loss but rejoice in the assurance that we will be reunited again one day in glory! A memorial service will be held Saturday March 20th, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at Christ Kingdom Building and Worship Center, located at 3894 North Hampton Drive, Winston Salem, NC 27105. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate the beautiful life of Kennard O'Shea Martin Sr.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.