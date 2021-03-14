Kennard O'Shea Martin Sr. passed away peacefully at age 77, into God's loving hands on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Kennard was born August 25, 1943 in Winston Salem, NC. He was the 5th child born to the union of the late Mr. James Jasper Martin and Mrs. Eva Fulp Martin. Kennard was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Mae Thomas Martin; his beloved grandson, Nicholas O'Shea Martin; his sisters, Ann Martin Hanes, Rose Martin Ward; and his brothers, James, Gilbert and Walter Martin. Kennard was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Anderson High School and received post secondary education at WSSU. Mr. Martin was instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement, a Vietnam veteran, and retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He loved music, good food and great times. His many hobbies included fishing, painting, writing, gardening, cooking, traveling and photography. Kennard was incredibly creative, witty and intelligent. He was a very generous and kind soul, always full of love, life and laughter, and selflessly devoted to helping others. Kennard is survived by his sister, Eva Martin Jackson; significant other, Aquanette Berry; daughter, Michelle René Martin; son, Kennard (Temika) O'Shea Martin Jr.; grandchildren, Cristin Speas (Alricardo) Watson, Cydney Martin and Joshua Martin; 10 great grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Kennard leaves behind an indelible mark on his family and friends. We are grateful and honored to have been chosen to be part of his journey, in this part of his eternal life. We grieve at our loss but rejoice in the assurance that we will be reunited again one day in glory! A memorial service will be held Saturday March 20th, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at Christ Kingdom Building and Worship Center, located at 3894 North Hampton Drive, Winston Salem, NC 27105. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate the beautiful life of Kennard O'Shea Martin Sr.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
What I´ll always remember about Kenny is his smile and the sound of his laughter. He was quite playful and loved a good time. He was a good time all by himself! If he loved you, you knew it and could count yourself blessed because his love was for life. He´s greatly missed.
Myla Erwin
March 8, 2022
I LOVE YOU DADDY!
Bee
April 9, 2021
You will be greatly missed, Kenny. Your sense of humor and love of family were constant. I know I´ll see you again and take great comfort in that. Rest In Peace and power.
Myla Erwin
March 19, 2021
God Bless ya Bro, RIP!
Bob Erwin
March 19, 2021
My thoughts and condolences are with the family.
Marchesa Newlin
March 16, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the Martin Family. May God give you the strength that you need to get through this difficult time.
Debra Stokes
March 15, 2021
Condolences to family he was a good friend of my Stepfather Pender Cates . He was a good man to me always respectful. Thanks Evette Lewis