Kenneth Gray Berrier
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Berrier, Kenneth Gray

March 28, 1929 - June 6, 2021

Mr. Kenneth Gray Berrier, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born March 28, 1929 in Forsyth County. Mr. Berrier was co-owner and operator of Tuttle Lumber Company since 1951. He was a member of Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, where he was a lifelong Lay Leader of the church, served as Treasurer of the Methodist Men and a chicken pie maker for many years. Kenneth was a Charter member of the Konnoak Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Franklin Berrier and Vallie Elmira Tuttle; his wife, Peggy Faircloth Berrier; a granddaughter, Jamie Berrier Crutchfield; a brother, Paul Berrier and two sisters, Arlene Kirby and Peggy McCoy. Surviving are his two children, Robbie Berrier Holler of Winston-Salem and Kent Berrier (Dawn) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Katie Proctor (Eric), Erik Crutchfield, Jody Holler (Lorie), Chris Holler and Lori Mitchell (Forrest); ten great-grandchildren, Brinkley, Graylin and Elle Mitchell, Parker, Garrett and Brandon Holler, Alexis Holler, Landen Crutchfield and Owen and Addie Proctor; a brother, Clifton Berrier and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church
NC
Jun
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church
430 Weisner Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to see this. He was one of the kindest men I knew.
Nicky Whittington
July 16, 2021
A life well lived with the hope and assurance of eternity with Jesus ! Our family sends sincere condolences.
Stan Parrish
Family
June 10, 2021
Ken convinced me that Methodist Chichen Pies were the best.
CHARLES W KRITES
Other
June 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to Robbie and Kent and the other family members in the passing of Mr. Berrier. I fondly remember all of our good times growing up at Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church. I am certain who is singing in the choir in heaven with Mrs. Berrier and my mom, Sudie.
Susan Clayton Moorefield
Friend
June 9, 2021
The Speer Family
June 8, 2021
kenneth was my buddy. I lived beside him for several plus years and I knew that he was nextdoor if I needed him and he knew the same for me. I will always miss him. I know he home at last and with his beloved Peggy. love you and I know and I know God is waiting on you.
kay martin
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results