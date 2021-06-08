Berrier, Kenneth Gray
March 28, 1929 - June 6, 2021
Mr. Kenneth Gray Berrier, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born March 28, 1929 in Forsyth County. Mr. Berrier was co-owner and operator of Tuttle Lumber Company since 1951. He was a member of Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, where he was a lifelong Lay Leader of the church, served as Treasurer of the Methodist Men and a chicken pie maker for many years. Kenneth was a Charter member of the Konnoak Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Franklin Berrier and Vallie Elmira Tuttle; his wife, Peggy Faircloth Berrier; a granddaughter, Jamie Berrier Crutchfield; a brother, Paul Berrier and two sisters, Arlene Kirby and Peggy McCoy. Surviving are his two children, Robbie Berrier Holler of Winston-Salem and Kent Berrier (Dawn) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Katie Proctor (Eric), Erik Crutchfield, Jody Holler (Lorie), Chris Holler and Lori Mitchell (Forrest); ten great-grandchildren, Brinkley, Graylin and Elle Mitchell, Parker, Garrett and Brandon Holler, Alexis Holler, Landen Crutchfield and Owen and Addie Proctor; a brother, Clifton Berrier and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.