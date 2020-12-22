Thank you for your service to the community and for all of the Afros and eyebrows you maintained and kept thoughout the years. From the big Afros to the receding hair lines you kept shaped and maintained I thank you. And for all of the first hair cuts you cut ( my son's included) I thank you. For a lifetime of doing the work that you loved and for honing your craft to excellence, from the 11th Street shop to the Waughtown shop, you were a great barber. May God smile on your family and keep them close to him in his care thorugh the years to come.

Tommy Minter December 22, 2020