Dodd, Sr., Kenneth Cornell
December 14, 1942 - December 19, 2020
On Saturday, December 19, 2020, God sent HIS Angel to take HIS child and our loved one to Heaven. Kenneth Cornell Dodd, Sr. was born on December 14, 1942 in Stokes County, NC to the late James Matthew and Thelma D. Dodd. Kenneth was educated in the Stokes County School System and was a graduate of J. J. Jones High School, Class of 1960. Kenneth graduated from Modern Barber College and was well known in the city not only for his grooming skills, but also for his precision when it came to arching eyebrows. Featured in the book, "Cuttin' Up… Wit and Wisdom from Black Barber Shops," Kenneth worked at Imperial Barber Shop, formally known as 11th Street Barber Shop before establishing C&C Barbershop. Kenneth's 57 years of being a barber ended when he groomed his last head of hair on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at United Hair Care. Kenneth learned the value of hard work and the importance of family at a young age and he taught these values to his children through many examples; like being honored for not missing a day of work in over 20 years and by bringing his mother-in-law into the home and caring for her until her passing. Kenny, as he was affectionately called by his wife, was meticulous about his lawn, loved a tractor, was serious about his garden and generously shared the bounty of his labor with family, neighbors and friends. He was a canner and many Sunday dinners were enhanced by his pickled okra and Chow Chow. Kenneth was a faithful member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Trustee Board. He dearly loved and faithfully attended the Wednesday morning Bible Study Class. He served as an assistant Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and was a member of the Sr. choir and the male chorus. Left holding dear his precious memories are his wife of 58 years, Shirley J. Dodd of the home; four children, Katrina Dodd of Winston-Salem, NC, Weber D. Byers of the home, Kenneth C. (Joy) Dodd, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC and Karen D. (Terrance) Shaw of Kernersville, NC; four grandchildren, Delayo Dodd, Tyler Dodd, DeAndre Byers and Kyndal Dodd; two great-grandchildren, Tomas Carlton and Noah Dodd; four sisters, Gubie Jean Hickman, Brahnall Wesley, Sandra (Robert) Moore and Paige (Tony) Searcy all of Pilot Mtn., NC; three brothers, James Gray Dodd of Pilot Mtn., NC, Porter (Vernell) Dodd of Columbia, SC and Dr. Kary (Era) Dodd of Burlington, NC; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held from 2:00pm until 6:00pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.