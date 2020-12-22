Menu
Kenneth Cornell Dodd Sr.
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Dodd, Sr., Kenneth Cornell

December 14, 1942 - December 19, 2020

On Saturday, December 19, 2020, God sent HIS Angel to take HIS child and our loved one to Heaven. Kenneth Cornell Dodd, Sr. was born on December 14, 1942 in Stokes County, NC to the late James Matthew and Thelma D. Dodd. Kenneth was educated in the Stokes County School System and was a graduate of J. J. Jones High School, Class of 1960. Kenneth graduated from Modern Barber College and was well known in the city not only for his grooming skills, but also for his precision when it came to arching eyebrows. Featured in the book, "Cuttin' Up… Wit and Wisdom from Black Barber Shops," Kenneth worked at Imperial Barber Shop, formally known as 11th Street Barber Shop before establishing C&C Barbershop. Kenneth's 57 years of being a barber ended when he groomed his last head of hair on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at United Hair Care. Kenneth learned the value of hard work and the importance of family at a young age and he taught these values to his children through many examples; like being honored for not missing a day of work in over 20 years and by bringing his mother-in-law into the home and caring for her until her passing. Kenny, as he was affectionately called by his wife, was meticulous about his lawn, loved a tractor, was serious about his garden and generously shared the bounty of his labor with family, neighbors and friends. He was a canner and many Sunday dinners were enhanced by his pickled okra and Chow Chow. Kenneth was a faithful member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Trustee Board. He dearly loved and faithfully attended the Wednesday morning Bible Study Class. He served as an assistant Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and was a member of the Sr. choir and the male chorus. Left holding dear his precious memories are his wife of 58 years, Shirley J. Dodd of the home; four children, Katrina Dodd of Winston-Salem, NC, Weber D. Byers of the home, Kenneth C. (Joy) Dodd, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC and Karen D. (Terrance) Shaw of Kernersville, NC; four grandchildren, Delayo Dodd, Tyler Dodd, DeAndre Byers and Kyndal Dodd; two great-grandchildren, Tomas Carlton and Noah Dodd; four sisters, Gubie Jean Hickman, Brahnall Wesley, Sandra (Robert) Moore and Paige (Tony) Searcy all of Pilot Mtn., NC; three brothers, James Gray Dodd of Pilot Mtn., NC, Porter (Vernell) Dodd of Columbia, SC and Dr. Kary (Era) Dodd of Burlington, NC; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held from 2:00pm until 6:00pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Home
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Good evening to the Dodd family just wanted to let you know that you are still in our prays may God give the peace and the comfort as you go though this time of lost of your love one. Love the Henry's
Pastor Cedric, Vickie Henry
December 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family many blessings and prayers Sabrina Thomas Webster& Family
Sabrina Webster
December 26, 2020
We were sorry to hear about our beloved cousin passing but realize that God never does anything wrong. It was his appointed time to leave this earth. Weeping may endure for a while but Jesus joy will come back to you all. God bless you all, be safe and continue to love God as your Lord and Savior and love one another. we are praying for you all.
Thomas & Glenda(Dodd) McCarthur
December 24, 2020
For the previous 3 decades you served me and my family as an encourager, friend and barber. I enjoyed our conversations about gardening and tour favorite foods we each loved to prepare. I enjoyed being a part of your Sunday school instruction when opportunity allowed. I could go on and on but to God and the Dodd family, I appreciate that it was my privilege to have known him and have him as a part of my family's life. May the grace and peace of God comfort you as you continue to grieve and remember him in the days ahead.
The LeGrand Family
December 23, 2020
My prayers go out to the Dodd family. I'm sorry for your loss. He was my barber and back in the day he was my school bus driver. Kenny you will be greatly missed.
Peter Glenn
December 23, 2020
The entire Deacons Ministry of Morning Star Baptist Church have you and Joy in our prayers!
James Timmons
December 22, 2020
Karen, your coworkers at LabCorp are thinking of you and your family during your time of loss. You are in our prayers and in our hearts.
Rita Carpenter
December 22, 2020
Our prayers are with you and your Family. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Reggie Sr and Shenita Cobbins and family
December 22, 2020
Prayers and sincerest condolences to the Dodd Family. God bless!
Gary W. Redd Sr. & Family
December 22, 2020
Thank you for a lifelong career of making your patrons smile through your wonderful gifts! You blessed three generations of our family! We were blessed esthetically and spiritually! Our condolences to the family. Rest In Peace Mr. Dodd
Louis and Kaye Henighan
December 22, 2020
Thank you for your service to the community and for all of the Afros and eyebrows you maintained and kept thoughout the years. From the big Afros to the receding hair lines you kept shaped and maintained I thank you. And for all of the first hair cuts you cut ( my son's included) I thank you. For a lifetime of doing the work that you loved and for honing your craft to excellence, from the 11th Street shop to the Waughtown shop, you were a great barber. May God smile on your family and keep them close to him in his care thorugh the years to come.
Tommy Minter
December 22, 2020
Sorry to hear about Kenny passing my prayers are with you and your family
Glenda Warren
December 22, 2020
Prayers to the Dodd Family! May God Bless You All!
Rohalier Roy Phillips
December 22, 2020
