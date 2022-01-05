Haas, Kenneth John



December 9, 1928 - December 27, 2021



Kenneth John Haas, 93, formerly of Wescosville, PA, passed away peacefully at his residence in Bermuda Village in Advance, NC on Monday, December 27.



Born in Columbus, OH and raised in Cincinnati, he was the son of Melvin Haas and Mildred (Hibner) Haas. He graduated from Purcell High School in Cincinnati 1948. A 1956 graduate of Xavier University, he received a law degree from Chase Law School and was a member of the Ohio Bar Association. He interrupted his education at Xavier to serve four years (1950-1954) in the Air Force.



His career started with 10 years in credit and financial management at Uniroyal, formerly the U.S. Rubber company. From 1966 until 1979, he worked at Caloric Corp. in Topton PA, a leading producer of kitchen ranges and related home appliances, rising to become president and CEO in 1973. From 1979 to 1983, he served as president of Interroyal Corp. in New York City, manufacturer of office and dormitory furniture. From 1983 to 1990, he was principal owner and CEO of Ferland Mold Company in Kernersville, NC, a custom manufacturer of injection molds and plastic injection molded products.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Pick) Haas, and four children: Gregory of Brooklyn, NY, Michael of Louisville, CO, Mary of Clemmons, NC, and Suzanne of Charlotte, NC. He had three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He attended of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. Previously, he attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown, PA.



He was widely admired for his quick-witted sense of humor and easy-going manner, able to relate to people from all walks of life. He will be forever remembered for his moral compass and fierce devotion to his family.



Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 14th at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



2849 Middlebrook Dr



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.