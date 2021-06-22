Menu
Kenneth Ray "Hutch" Hutchens
Hutchens, Kenneth Ray "Hutch"

October 13, 1937 - June 21, 2021

Hamptonville – Kenneth Ray "Hutch" Hutchens, 83, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born October 13, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Earl Hutchens and Pearl Groce Brewbaker. Kenneth retired from Dan Beck Motors after 40 years of service. He was a founding member of Yadkin Country Club and he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially playing golf and fishing. Hutch also helped several years with the Sertoma Football league, where he assisted in several areas to help the players. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lola Marie Vanhoy Hutchens. Surviving are his daughters, Kelly (Mickey) Hutchens-Dale, Suzy Hutchens (Dan Thurman); grandchildren, Heather (Philip) McDowell, Evan (Angel) Davis; great-grandchildren, Davis McDowell, Story McDowell, Brynlee Davis. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Mountain View Baptist Church by the Rev. Anthony Silvers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hutchens family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church
NC
So many good memories of Hutch while working at the Ford place. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Larry Adams and Family
Larry Adams
June 25, 2021
Kelly and Suzy. We cannot begin to tell you how sad we are for the death of your dad. Hutch was such a large part of our lives. He was always so kind to everybody and a real productive part of the business. The fishing trips and the golf games will always be remembered and cherished.
Danny and Penny Beck
Friend
June 23, 2021
Continued prayers for your families. Hutch sure had a way to bring a smile to others! His smile and laughter were surely contagious to anyone that had the blessing of being near him!
We send our sincere condolences to you.
With much love,
Terry and Scarlet Matthews
Scarlet Matthews
Friend
June 23, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss your Dad. I'm proud to have known "Hutch". He was a good athlete and good person.
cleve hollar
Friend
June 23, 2021
Kelly and Suzy. We are so sorry to hear of your dads passing. Daddy’s sure are hard to give up no matter what the age. We have lots of good memories made with him and your mom at the beach. I hope he and daddy are playing golf in heaven already. Love Ruby Murphy, Jennifer and Heather
Heather Russell
June 22, 2021
We were so sorry to learn of Hutch's passing. Hardin worked with him at Dan Beck's more than 30 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family especially so soon after Lola's passing.
Hardin & Emmy Bullin
Coworker
June 22, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers for family
Patsy Norman
Friend
June 22, 2021
Kelly, Suzy and family,
I was so sorry to read about Hutch. You all have been through so much in recent months. I just want you to know that you have been and will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. I thought so much of your dad as well your mom and I was considered them. I guess you could say that our families have been lifelong friends. Blessings for the coming days.
Lynn Winters
Friend
June 21, 2021
