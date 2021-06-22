Kelly, Suzy and family,

I was so sorry to read about Hutch. You all have been through so much in recent months. I just want you to know that you have been and will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. I thought so much of your dad as well your mom and I was considered them. I guess you could say that our families have been lifelong friends. Blessings for the coming days.

Lynn Winters Friend June 21, 2021