Hutchens, Kenneth Ray "Hutch"
October 13, 1937 - June 21, 2021
Hamptonville – Kenneth Ray "Hutch" Hutchens, 83, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born October 13, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Earl Hutchens and Pearl Groce Brewbaker. Kenneth retired from Dan Beck Motors after 40 years of service. He was a founding member of Yadkin Country Club and he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially playing golf and fishing. Hutch also helped several years with the Sertoma Football league, where he assisted in several areas to help the players. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lola Marie Vanhoy Hutchens. Surviving are his daughters, Kelly (Mickey) Hutchens-Dale, Suzy Hutchens (Dan Thurman); grandchildren, Heather (Philip) McDowell, Evan (Angel) Davis; great-grandchildren, Davis McDowell, Story McDowell, Brynlee Davis. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Mountain View Baptist Church by the Rev. Anthony Silvers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hutchens family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 22, 2021.