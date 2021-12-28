Kirby, Kenneth "Ken" Oscar
July 12, 1934 - December 27, 2021
Kenneth "Ken" Oscar Kirby, 87, formerly of Walnut Cove, went home to be with his Lord Thursday afternoon, December 23, 2021 at his home.
Ken was born in Forsyth County to the late Shober Oscar "SO" and Maida Jane Newsom Kirby. He was a graduate of Southern School of Printing in Nashville, TN, and retired from Triad Typesetters, his company, with 30-plus years of service. He also worked for Goslen Publishing Company for 22 years. Ken was a member of Rosebud Christian Church, as well as Mineral Springs Baptist Church for 50 years, where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member and on multiple church committees. He sang in quartets and performed many solos, as well as singing in the N. Myrtle Beach City-Wide Chorus. In his younger years, Ken played ball with the Carolina Fast Pitch League, where his record as a pitcher was 361 wins and 59 losses, including 7 no-hitters and 4 perfect games. Ken enjoyed playing golf at the beautiful courses of N. Myrtle Beach and spending many hours fishing at the Holiday Inn North Fishing Pier. Kenneth served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 7 siblings.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Ring Kirby; daughter, Karen Jane Kirby-Graham (Montie); son, Kenneth Oscar Kirby, Jr. (Marissa) 3 grandchildren; Katherine Hope Blackmon, Ashley Elizabeth Kirby, and Wesley Adam Kirby.
There will be a 2:00 pm entombment service on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum with Dr. Cecil Cave officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rosebud Christian Church, 1918 Rosebud Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or to AuthoraCare Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405
