Lawson, Kenneth Gray
March 12, 1962 - March 3, 2021
Mr. Kenneth Gray Lawson, 58, of Winston-Salem passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Raymond C. Lawson and Emma Lee Wishon Lawson on March 12, 1962. Kenneth loved traveling to different places, especially traveling to the beach. He enjoyed shopping and hanging out with his partner of 30 years, Johnny Johnson of Winston-Salem. A private family entombment will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Rennie Adcock officiating, In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.