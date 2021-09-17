Kenneth LaVerne Mansfield, 69, devoted father, beloved brother and cherished friend, passed peacefully, at his home on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County on April 27, 1952. Kenny was the son of the late Robert E. Mansfield and the late Elaine Huls Mansfield. He is survived by his son Byron Michael Mansfield, his daughter Ashley Mansfield Gonzalez, and four grandchildren, Isabel Caldera, Martin, Marilyn, and Aaron Gonzalez. Also surviving brother Tony E. Mansfield and wife Susan, sister Marty Mansfield Durham and husband Randy. Also surviving are two nephews, Corey and Joey Mansfield and their children. Kenny Grew up in the Sedge Garden community and attended East Forsyth. He was an accomplished musician/drummer, a skilled carpenter and talented craftsman. He loved fishing and boating, but was best known for his love of family and relations, friend to all and stranger to none. His infectious smile, his laugh, and his sense of humor could turn the darkest of days golden, and filled with love and light.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Kenny was my ex- brother in law but always a friend. He was talented in music and had a great sense of humor. I will always have memories of the Mansfield´s. Love and prayers to Tony and Marty and his family.
Joan Rothrock Wall
September 18, 2021
Dear Marty and family,
I share in your sorrow in the loss of Kenny. It doesn't matter how young or how old a loved one is, it is most often too soon to see them go. Our certain hope is that, if our dear one was right with the Lord, we will see that one again. May the Holy Spirit comfort your hearts through the Scriptures during this and coming times. If I may be of any encouragement to you, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Dr. Alan Montgomery Hutchens
School
September 17, 2021
So sad to hear of Kenny's passing. I haven't seen any of y'all for years, but have wonderful memories of riding with Dana to school, and just hanging out with the Mansfield's and Gardner's. Kenny was always so nice and handsome. I hope he had a wonderful life. Prayers for your family. Love, Judy