Mansfield, Kenneth (Kenny) LaVerne



April 27, 1952 - August 29, 2021



Kenneth LaVerne Mansfield, 69, devoted father, beloved brother and cherished friend, passed peacefully, at his home on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County on April 27, 1952. Kenny was the son of the late Robert E. Mansfield and the late Elaine Huls Mansfield. He is survived by his son Byron Michael Mansfield, his daughter Ashley Mansfield Gonzalez, and four grandchildren, Isabel Caldera, Martin, Marilyn, and Aaron Gonzalez. Also surviving brother Tony E. Mansfield and wife Susan, sister Marty Mansfield Durham and husband Randy. Also surviving are two nephews, Corey and Joey Mansfield and their children. Kenny Grew up in the Sedge Garden community and attended East Forsyth. He was an accomplished musician/drummer, a skilled carpenter and talented craftsman. He loved fishing and boating, but was best known for his love of family and relations, friend to all and stranger to none. His infectious smile, his laugh, and his sense of humor could turn the darkest of days golden, and filled with love and light.



Services will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.