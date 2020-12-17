Menu
Kenneth Edward Metzger
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Elkin Funeral Service - Elkin
560 NC Highway 268 West
Elkin, NC
Metzger, Kenneth Edward

November 3, 1935 - December 14, 2020

Maj. Kenneth E. Metzger, USAF (Ret.), 85, of Jonesville, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home from complications of Alzheimer's. Ken was born November 3, 1935 in Long Beach, CA to Strother W. Metzger and Kate Flowers Metzger. Ken was born into a career Navy family and, during his childhood, lived in various locations across the US. His family settled in Bessemer City, NC, where he spent his high school years excelling at both baseball and football. After serving in the Marines for 3 years directly out of high school, Ken attended Wake Forest University and graduated from Appalachian State Teachers' College, where he played baseball. After college, he entered the Air Force, becoming a pilot flying C-124 cargo planes and HH-43 rescue helicopters. He and his family lived in Alabama, Georgia, Libya, Louisiana, and Maine over the course of his service. In 1978, Ken retired from the Air Force and moved, with his family, to his Wilkes County farm, where he would spend what he would call the best years of his life. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, Harry Metzger, son-in-law, Brian Haynes, and father-in-law, Flake Swaim. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail Swaim Metzger, whom he met while a student at Appalachian; daughters, Lisa Haynes of Reidsville and Bonnie Sloan (Steve) of Germanton; brother Roy Metzger (Lynda) of Bessemer City; grandchildren Lindsey Haynes and Caleb Sloan and niece Michelle Remillard. He is also survived by his mother-in law, Lorene Swaim; sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenda and Rudy Pardue, Jan and Brad Storie, and Robert Swaim and their families, all of whom he considered to be a very special part of his life. The family would like to thank Michael Chappell for being a special friend and caregiver to Ken over the last few years as well as the staff at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their exceptional care. A private memorial service will be conducted at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Greg Anderson officiating. Next spring, when the trees are lush and green, Ken's ashes will be scattered on his Wilkes County farm by his wife and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the following be considered: Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul Long
Friend
January 31, 2021
Paul Long
Friend
January 31, 2021
Paul Long
Friend
January 31, 2021
Paul Long
Friend
January 31, 2021
Paul Long
Friend
January 31, 2021
We will miss Ken very much. He was a close friend and classmate at Bessemer City high school, and anytime we were in the same state, we would get together if possible. Our sympathy goes out to Gail and all of his family.
Gail may remember this visit in 1979 or thereabout. My three boys got a ride with Ken on his motorcycle.
Paul & Kitty

Paul Long
Friend
January 31, 2021
Gail, sorry to hear of Ken’s passing. He was a good classmate and friend as well as a former “jar head “. He was one of the 7 classmates who graduated on a Monday, joined the Marine Corps on Thursday and went through boot camp at Parris Island together. After boot camp we were separated and didn’t stay in touch as much. I enjoyed reading about his extended military career. I didn’t really know all that.
Prayers to you and the family.
Jamie and Jane Washam
January 23, 2021
January 24, 2021
Great friend !!!!!
Jimmy Matthews
January 23, 2021
Gail and Family,
We were deeply saddened to hear of Ken’s passing. You and he were a special blessing to us and our community. We have such fond memories of working in tobacco here on the farm with Ken (and Anne Harpe). We worked hard but we laughed a lot and enjoyed being together. Ken and Anne will be missed terribly during the upcoming holidays but praise God they are happy and joyous among loved ones in heaven. We will be thinking of you and praying for you and your family during the time ahead. Love and sympathy to you and all your family. Andy and Brenda Pardue
Andy and Brenda Pardue
Friend
December 17, 2020
Gail, sorry to hear of Ken's passing. I know you and your children will miss him. Ken and several of us really was a "BROTHERHOOD", classmates, friends and probably most of all teammates. Ken was a great friend and we have lost several of our group in recent years. Ken and the rest of us have been blessed in this life and will meet again later. 85 years on this earth is not to bad. I did not know it but Ken was one month older than me, pretty good, the years have flown by . We were fortunate to get together with Coach George Tate, many memories (probably blown up) but as far as I am concerned they were absolutely on target.
We will have you and the girls in our prayers.

MAY GOD BLESS YOU. Ron and Kathryn Kincaid
Ron Kincaid
Classmate
December 16, 2020
Dear Gail & Family, I am sure had Ken not had Alzheimer's; we would have visited each other several times. Because of this awful disease; we have not communicated in the past several years. Because of Alzheimer, I have felt guilt for that void. May the angels walk with Ken and his family.
Roy Metzger
December 16, 2020
Dear Gail and family,
My thoughts and prayers for all of you. Thankful for God's mercy He has shown to all of you especially Ken. Ken was always a pleasure to be around and the life you two had was a true love story.
Jo Ann McBride
Friend
December 16, 2020
Dear Gail and family
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all durning this difficult time! Gail you and Ken hold a special place in my heart. Thankful for such special friends in my life. Love to all of you.
Paula Dezern
Friend
December 16, 2020
