Metzger, Kenneth Edward
November 3, 1935 - December 14, 2020
Maj. Kenneth E. Metzger, USAF (Ret.), 85, of Jonesville, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home from complications of Alzheimer's. Ken was born November 3, 1935 in Long Beach, CA to Strother W. Metzger and Kate Flowers Metzger. Ken was born into a career Navy family and, during his childhood, lived in various locations across the US. His family settled in Bessemer City, NC, where he spent his high school years excelling at both baseball and football. After serving in the Marines for 3 years directly out of high school, Ken attended Wake Forest University and graduated from Appalachian State Teachers' College, where he played baseball. After college, he entered the Air Force, becoming a pilot flying C-124 cargo planes and HH-43 rescue helicopters. He and his family lived in Alabama, Georgia, Libya, Louisiana, and Maine over the course of his service. In 1978, Ken retired from the Air Force and moved, with his family, to his Wilkes County farm, where he would spend what he would call the best years of his life. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, Harry Metzger, son-in-law, Brian Haynes, and father-in-law, Flake Swaim. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail Swaim Metzger, whom he met while a student at Appalachian; daughters, Lisa Haynes of Reidsville and Bonnie Sloan (Steve) of Germanton; brother Roy Metzger (Lynda) of Bessemer City; grandchildren Lindsey Haynes and Caleb Sloan and niece Michelle Remillard. He is also survived by his mother-in law, Lorene Swaim; sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenda and Rudy Pardue, Jan and Brad Storie, and Robert Swaim and their families, all of whom he considered to be a very special part of his life. The family would like to thank Michael Chappell for being a special friend and caregiver to Ken over the last few years as well as the staff at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their exceptional care. A private memorial service will be conducted at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Greg Anderson officiating. Next spring, when the trees are lush and green, Ken's ashes will be scattered on his Wilkes County farm by his wife and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the following be considered: Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030; Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.