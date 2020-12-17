Gail, sorry to hear of Ken's passing. I know you and your children will miss him. Ken and several of us really was a "BROTHERHOOD", classmates, friends and probably most of all teammates. Ken was a great friend and we have lost several of our group in recent years. Ken and the rest of us have been blessed in this life and will meet again later. 85 years on this earth is not to bad. I did not know it but Ken was one month older than me, pretty good, the years have flown by . We were fortunate to get together with Coach George Tate, many memories (probably blown up) but as far as I am concerned they were absolutely on target.

We will have you and the girls in our prayers.



MAY GOD BLESS YOU. Ron and Kathryn Kincaid



Ron Kincaid Classmate December 16, 2020