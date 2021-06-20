Parker, Kenneth Glenn



August 29, 1933 - June 16, 2021



Kenneth Glenn Parker, 87, died at Forsyth Medical Hospital from complications after surgery on June 16, 2021. He was born August 29, 1933 in Wilkes County, NC to Gay Foushee and his step dad was Clarence Foushee.



Kenneth entered the U.S. army at 19 years of age. After his service he and his bride to be, Kathryn Walker Parker of Lenoir, married on January 17, 1954. They settled in Lenoir before moving to Winston-Salem.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn. Surviving are his loving daughters, Kathy Parker Burns and her husband Donald Burns, Bridget Parker Hill and husband Tim Hill, and Susan Kim Parker.



Kenneth was an entrepreneur, owning his own dental lab and at different times motels, restaurants, and other ventures. He enjoyed flying as a pilot, fishing, and staying on his yacht at the beach or at Lake Norman. Ken loved people and he liked to make others laugh.



Receiving will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Vogler Funeral & Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park located at 3815 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.



Vogler Funeral & Cremations



Winston Salem, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.