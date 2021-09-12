Mr. Kenneth Rural Pfaff, 72, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Pfaff was born June 5, 1949 in Forsyth County. He enjoyed playing the banjo and woodcarving. Mr. Pfaff was a veteran of the US Navy, having proudly served during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Pfaff was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Blanche Pfaff; a granddaughter, Kelsey; and a brother, Mike Pfaff. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Ervia Denny Pfaff; four children, Travis (Angela) Pfaff, Jake (Mary Ann) Pfaff, Joseph (Rodrigo) Pfaff, Tessa (Angela) Pfaff; grandchildren, Avery, Charlie, Wade, Troy, Beau, Riley, and Julia; sisters, Kathy (Johnny Ray) Roberts and Robin (Robbie) Hooker; a brother, Otis Roberts; several nieces and nephews; his special friends at Jerry's Snack Bar; and a special K-9 companion, Missy.
A funeral service to honor Mr. Pfaff will be conducted at a later date at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Pfaff family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
27 Entries
So shocked to see K.R. has passed. We grew up seeing each other because our moms worked together, sang together, and rode horses. I'm so glad I was able to connect with him on FB a few months ago. Will be praying for you all.
Sandra Miller
Friend
October 6, 2021
"Yo" KR, my friend forever. My Viet Nam Brother. Slow salute, RIP
Dean Black
School
September 13, 2021
Katina Williams
September 13, 2021
KR, for three decades we were one big family. We will miss you along with *Mountain Flatts Bluegrass Band......Billy and The Bluegrass Boys......Stormy Waters Bluegrass. We had some wonderful times over the years. You really enjoyed the home cooked meals during break times and practice sessions at our house. You thanked me hundreds of times. We will surely miss you and never forget you, KR. *Melvin, Ike, Jimmy, Billy, Alvis, Bill (RIP), and Adrian.
MELVIN & Gayle WILSON
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sad to here of your loss KR will be missed prayers for your family
Keith Thomas
September 12, 2021
it was Always a privilege to share the stage with you KR couldn't have done it with out you.My favorite song you played and sang was I've been waiting for so long . Gods Speed my friend.
September 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys!
RJ and Melissa Speaks
Friend
September 9, 2021
Kay Tilley
Friend
September 9, 2021
I met KR several years ago with my mom and dad we loved to listen to him make music he became my friend he restored my mom's autoharp and I'll always have that too remember him by I enjoyed listening to him and Jake and Travis make music with the other guys I will miss your friendship and you will always have a special place in my heart love you til we meet again Rest In Peace my friend Thank God for special friend
Rita Ashley
Friend
September 9, 2021
The Pfaff family is in our thoughts and prayers. K.R was a one of kind in many ways than one. From playing his banjo at pig Pickens or just for the whole community. He truly was a great man.
Dawn Howell-Caldwell
Friend
September 8, 2021
KR , will be missed by us very much . He was in our wedding many years ago as a young man . I thought the world of him and his soft spoken way . We will always have him in out prayers . Keith and Barbara Hamby .
Keith Hamby
Friend
September 8, 2021
Christopher and I and our family are so sad this has happened. Y’all are in our prayers.
Robin Bullard
Friend
September 8, 2021
I first met KR way back in the Tiny Grayhound football days. He was a ferocious competitor on the field but a kind and gentle soul off the field. May the Spirit of the Living Christ comfort his family in this time of mourning.
Hank Jackson
Friend
September 8, 2021
I first met KR way back in the Tiny Grayhound days. He was a ferocious competitor on the field but a kind and gentle soul off the field. May the Holy Spirit of Christ comfort his family in this time of loss.
Hank Jackson
Friend
September 8, 2021
I am sorry to hear this. I have a beautiful Santa Claus that he carved many years ago! I still have it and love it!
Pam Shannonhouse
Acquaintance
September 8, 2021
K. R. and I were neighbors growing up and graduated from Parkland together. He was a softspoken and humble person. And I remember him always smiling. Wish I could have seen and talked with him one more time. Our prayers go out to his family.
Bill Womack
Friend
September 8, 2021
In the short amount of time I had with KR he left a lasting impression on me. HIs beautiful sweet smile and his giving heart made me feel like I had known him a long time...I wish I could have spent more time with him.. He gave me a whistle that he carved himself that I have displayed in my living room....I will always remember him with a smile.. God bless you and your family in this time as you mourn his loss on this earth but celebrate knowing he is with our heavenly father. ❤
BARBARA SECHRIST
Friend
September 8, 2021
He was a very kind and gentle man. Great musician ! We really enjoyed his banjo picking. He was a very talented man. He will be greatly missed! I’m thankful he’s at peace and enjoying Heaven’s shore.
Ruby Benge
Friend
September 7, 2021
K. R. was married to my cousin. I know he enjoyed playing the banjo. Erva Jean kept my niece when she was small. I have a picture of K. R., Jean, Beth and myself that I treasure. He was fun to be around. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Betty Lewis
Family
September 7, 2021
K. R. is my cousin and being close in age, we grew up together. I am stunned and saddened to learn of his death but I am comforted by the fact that he is in Heaven now with his Parent, Aunts, Uncles, his sibling Mike, and other cousins that have gone on before him. Although we haven't seen a whole lot of each other in our adult lives, I love K. R. and I will miss him. My condolences go to his children and grandchildren as well as Cathy, Robin and Junior. K. R. was a star football player at Parkland High School in Winston Salem in the late sixties. I've always enjoyed watching and listening to him play his Banjo and sing. He is a sweet and loving person and he will be missed.
Rita Maugle
Family
September 7, 2021
Memories become a treasure.
Kay Tilley
Friend
September 7, 2021
K.R. YOU WILL BE MISSED. I LOVE YOU. SEE YOU AT HOME.
Donna Campbell
Friend
September 7, 2021
KR was a very special part of The Tomm Dollee Band and a very dear friend to all of my family. We will always cherish the memories we have playing music with “Mr. KR” . Prayers from my family to your family. Kay Tilley
Kay Tilley
Friend
September 7, 2021
Oh how we loved KR. He was always willing to help in any way he could. KR was such a special presence at the snack bar and he made some very special items for our granddaughters. What an unforgettable man.
Theresa Martin
Friend
September 7, 2021
Rest in peace, KR, as we know you are with the Lord.
Linda Mace
Family
September 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss...certain people enter your life that you will never forget after they are gone and KR was that person.