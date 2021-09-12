K. R. is my cousin and being close in age, we grew up together. I am stunned and saddened to learn of his death but I am comforted by the fact that he is in Heaven now with his Parent, Aunts, Uncles, his sibling Mike, and other cousins that have gone on before him. Although we haven't seen a whole lot of each other in our adult lives, I love K. R. and I will miss him. My condolences go to his children and grandchildren as well as Cathy, Robin and Junior. K. R. was a star football player at Parkland High School in Winston Salem in the late sixties. I've always enjoyed watching and listening to him play his Banjo and sing. He is a sweet and loving person and he will be missed.

Rita Maugle Family September 7, 2021