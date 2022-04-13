Menu
Kenneth Wayne Smith
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
Smith, Kenneth Wayne

May 1, 1950 - April 10, 2022

SMITH

DANBURY

Kenneth Wayne Smith, 71, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022 at his home.

Kenneth was born on May 1, 1950 in Stokes County to the late Bennie and Eva Mabe Smith. He was retired from Carastar Industries with over 30 years of service. Kenneth enjoyed being outside, and especially liked mowing and gardening. He also loved working on old cars.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kelcie Saunders; brother, Johnny Smith; sister, Cora Wilson; and his father-in-law, Bill Beasley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Karen Lee Beasley Smith; 2 children, Kenneth Wayne Smith, Jr. (Brandi) and Kristy Saunders; grandson, Keith Monroe Saunders; 2 sisters, Dale Palmer and Nancy Wilson; and 4 brothers, Paul Smith, Jerry Smith, Peewee Smith, and Junior Smith.

There will be no formal services.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Moravian Church, 120 Hammock Farm Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss Aunt Karen, Cousin Kristy and Cousin Wayne Jr. and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
EJ (Peewee), Eric Smith, Tammy Collins, and our Family
Family
April 11, 2022
