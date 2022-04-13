Smith, Kenneth Wayne
May 1, 1950 - April 10, 2022
SMITH
DANBURY
Kenneth Wayne Smith, 71, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022 at his home.
Kenneth was born on May 1, 1950 in Stokes County to the late Bennie and Eva Mabe Smith. He was retired from Carastar Industries with over 30 years of service. Kenneth enjoyed being outside, and especially liked mowing and gardening. He also loved working on old cars.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kelcie Saunders; brother, Johnny Smith; sister, Cora Wilson; and his father-in-law, Bill Beasley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Karen Lee Beasley Smith; 2 children, Kenneth Wayne Smith, Jr. (Brandi) and Kristy Saunders; grandson, Keith Monroe Saunders; 2 sisters, Dale Palmer and Nancy Wilson; and 4 brothers, Paul Smith, Jerry Smith, Peewee Smith, and Junior Smith.
There will be no formal services.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Moravian Church, 120 Hammock Farm Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.