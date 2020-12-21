White, Kenneth Ray
May 28, 1938 - December 6, 2020
Belews Creek - Mr. Kenneth Ray White, 82, passed away on December 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Henry Russell White and Jessie Alma Roberts White.
Kenneth served in the United States Navy and retired from the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother Robert Wayne White; half-brother, Jay T. Raby; and half-sister, Pansy Raby Barger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madeline Faye Mabe White; three daughters, Levonda Quesenberry (Michael), Nancy Butner (Robert), Melissia Byrd (Wayne); son Henry White (Jaclyn); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for Kenneth will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Dave Bohres officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.