Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Ray White
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
White, Kenneth Ray

May 28, 1938 - December 6, 2020

Belews Creek - Mr. Kenneth Ray White, 82, passed away on December 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Henry Russell White and Jessie Alma Roberts White.

Kenneth served in the United States Navy and retired from the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother Robert Wayne White; half-brother, Jay T. Raby; and half-sister, Pansy Raby Barger.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madeline Faye Mabe White; three daughters, Levonda Quesenberry (Michael), Nancy Butner (Robert), Melissia Byrd (Wayne); son Henry White (Jaclyn); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for Kenneth will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Dave Bohres officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gardens of Memory
Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.