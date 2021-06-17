Craft, Kerry Gilbert
June 1, 1953 - June 14, 2021
Mr. Kerry Gilbert Craft, 68, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born June 1, 1953, in Forsyth County to the late Gilbert Monroe Craft and Florence Davis Craft. Kerry retired from R.J. Reynolds as a Mechanic Specialist with 44 years of service. He was a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who believed that his main purpose in life was to be a father. In addition to his parents, Kerry is preceded in death by his stepfather, Jerry Byers. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Martha Foster Craft; daughter, Tina Craft Sartin; son, Steven Craft and wife Cindy; three grandchildren: Jessica and husband Dakota, Shawn and wife Hannah, and Christina "Cricket"; three great-grandchildren, three sisters: Darlene Hartle and husband Larry, Dawn Williams and husband Danny, and Jill Craft; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be conducted 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.