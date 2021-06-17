Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kerry Gilbert Craft
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Craft, Kerry Gilbert

June 1, 1953 - June 14, 2021

Mr. Kerry Gilbert Craft, 68, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born June 1, 1953, in Forsyth County to the late Gilbert Monroe Craft and Florence Davis Craft. Kerry retired from R.J. Reynolds as a Mechanic Specialist with 44 years of service. He was a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who believed that his main purpose in life was to be a father. In addition to his parents, Kerry is preceded in death by his stepfather, Jerry Byers. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Martha Foster Craft; daughter, Tina Craft Sartin; son, Steven Craft and wife Cindy; three grandchildren: Jessica and husband Dakota, Shawn and wife Hannah, and Christina "Cricket"; three great-grandchildren, three sisters: Darlene Hartle and husband Larry, Dawn Williams and husband Danny, and Jill Craft; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be conducted 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With special memories of Kerry, wishing you all peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Mike & Jenifer Robins
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results