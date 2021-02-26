Angel, Kevin Michael
August 10, 1979 - February 24, 2021
Kernersville – Mr. Kevin Michael Angel, 41, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Hospice Home of High Point. He was born on August 10, 1979 in Forsyth County to Donald Ray and Kathy Brown Angel. Kevin loved the outdoors. He enjoyed four wheeling, riding motorcycles, racing RC Cars, and fishing. He also loved to spend time hanging out with his close friends. On February 12, 2021, Kevin gave his life to the Lord while he was in the hospital. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by one sister, Shannon Wilson (husband, Michael); one niece, Allison Wilson; one nephew, Aaron Wilson; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. A memorial service for Kevin will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Kids Street Worship Center at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville with Pastor Todd Lusk officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 5:45 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.