Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Blake Johnson
Johnson, Kevin Blake

November 11, 2020

Kevin Blake Johnson, 55, died November 11, 2020 from ALS. The family will have a private memorial service.

Kevin was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Janice Smith Johnson and Gary R. Johnson, who survives. Kevin lived most of his life in Winston-Salem.

He was a devout Christian, read his bible daily and encouraged many friends to attend church. His father said, "Another star is in heaven now."

Memorial donations may be made to ALS Foundation, PO Box 96, Natick, MA 01760.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.