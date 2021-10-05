Menu
Kevin Mark Raby
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Raby, Kevin Mark

November 9, 1965 - October 1, 2021

Kevin Mark Raby, 55, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born in Pennsylvania on November 9, 1965. Kevin was a joyful soul who lived life to the fullest. He loved his job at Walmart, where he worked for 17 years. Kevin played the guitar and enjoyed listening to country music. He was an avid Braves, Panthers, and Tar Heel fan and also loved to bowl. He attended the enrichment center for several years. Preceding him in death was his father, Mark Raby, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Eula Vestal and paternal grandparents, Cecil and Pearl Raby. Surviving is his mother, Libby Vestal Tuttle (Bobby); sister, Susan Raby Young (Jeremy); two nephews, Gabriel and Matthew Young; two stepbrothers, Monte Tuttle and Jerry Tuttle; also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Jay Bowers officiating. The family requests that everyone who attends wear a mask. Burial will follow at Canaan United Methodist Church. The family will not be present, but Kevin will lie-in-state from 4-6 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UMAR 5350, 77 Center Drive, Suite 201 Charlotte, NC 28217 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hayworth - Miller Silas Creek Chapel, Silas Creek Parkway
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kevin was one of the sweetest souls I have ever met. He just melted my heart any time I visited the Clingman home. I will always remember his good manners, adding "ma´am" to the end of any reply. My deepest condolences to his family and friends at the Clingman home. He certainly made the world a brighter place and will be missed!
Ginger Owens
Friend
December 19, 2021
Libby & Susan, Kevin was so sweet and kind I always looked for him when he worked at Walmart. I will never forget talking to him while he was working and a manager asked if he was bothering me? I replied, absolutely not, it´s more like I´m bothering him. Kevin thought that was funny. I told the manager I always look for me friend, Kevin when I shop here. And prayers for the family I know he will be missed. Praise the Lord we will see him again one day!!
Kim Dudley
Other
October 9, 2021
I was one of Kevin´s nurses at Piney Grove He was so sweet I brought him several stuffed animals for him to snuggle up to at night I would always tell him "I love you " and he had the sweetest smile and would say " love you " He will always have a special place in my heart I know he is in heaven because he was an angel on earth May God comfort the family and my prayers are with you
Faye Overby
October 8, 2021
Dear Libby & Susan, I was so sorry to read about Kevin, it sounds like the sweet, little fellow made the most out of life & enjoyed it fully.... Rest easy, we know where he is & the Joy surrounding him... In Christian Love, Ruth Briles
Ruth Briles
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dear Libby & Family - I was so sorry to hear about the passing of Kevin. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult and sad time.
Terry Whitley Firle
Work
October 5, 2021
