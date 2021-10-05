Raby, Kevin Mark
November 9, 1965 - October 1, 2021
Kevin Mark Raby, 55, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born in Pennsylvania on November 9, 1965. Kevin was a joyful soul who lived life to the fullest. He loved his job at Walmart, where he worked for 17 years. Kevin played the guitar and enjoyed listening to country music. He was an avid Braves, Panthers, and Tar Heel fan and also loved to bowl. He attended the enrichment center for several years. Preceding him in death was his father, Mark Raby, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Eula Vestal and paternal grandparents, Cecil and Pearl Raby. Surviving is his mother, Libby Vestal Tuttle (Bobby); sister, Susan Raby Young (Jeremy); two nephews, Gabriel and Matthew Young; two stepbrothers, Monte Tuttle and Jerry Tuttle; also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Jay Bowers officiating. The family requests that everyone who attends wear a mask. Burial will follow at Canaan United Methodist Church. The family will not be present, but Kevin will lie-in-state from 4-6 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UMAR 5350, 77 Center Drive, Suite 201 Charlotte, NC 28217 or to the charity of the donor's choice
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.