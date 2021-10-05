I was one of Kevin´s nurses at Piney Grove He was so sweet I brought him several stuffed animals for him to snuggle up to at night I would always tell him "I love you " and he had the sweetest smile and would say " love you " He will always have a special place in my heart I know he is in heaven because he was an angel on earth May God comfort the family and my prayers are with you

Faye Overby October 8, 2021