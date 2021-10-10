Imamura, Kikuko T.
January 15, 1930 - October 4, 2021
Mrs. Kikuko T. Imamura of Washington, D.C. died peacefully at home on Monday, October 4, 2021. Mrs. Imamura was born January 15, 1930, in Kyoto, Japan and throughout her life celebrated February 1st as the date of her birth record. At the age of 20, Mrs. Imamura was one of the first women of Japanese descent to be granted government permission to leave her native homeland for North America following World War II. After graduating from Kyoto Women's College in 1950, Mrs. Imamura traveled to Winnipeg, Canada to study and later graduate in 1954 from Canadian Mennonite University, Bachelor Religious Education. Mrs. Imamura returned to Kyoto, Japan, married her husband of 40 years, and then emigrated to the United States in 1960 to settle in Winston-Salem, N.C. In 1961, she graduated from School of Medical Record Library Science, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and was Medical Record Director for seven years.
Mrs. Imamura devoted her life to the pursuit of education for herself, her family, her friends, and acquaintances. She never stopped learning throughout her 91 years. After raising her two sons, she returned to the classroom at Cornell University to study Japanese language for non-Japanese individuals. She published two educational books; "How-to-Live-in-America Wisely" for Japanese business travelers; and "English for Medical Students" based on her Medical Record School experience. Mrs. Imamura assisted her husband to successfully establish exchange programs between Keio University Medical School and Bowman Gray School of Medicine and later between Tokai University and Wake Forest University. She was appointed by Governor James B. Hunt as Board Member to the North Carolina Center for World Languages & Culture and also as Advisory Council to the Friendship Force of North Carolina. After her husband's death in 1997, she once again returned to the classroom as Guest Lecturer, Japanese Culture & Language at Babcock Graduate School of Management and also as Assistant Director, Wake Forest University Center for International Studies. She officially retired in 2006 although she never stopped helping others to understand the similarities between her native homeland and her adopted country. Mrs. Imamura became a naturalized American citizen in 1971.
Mrs. Imamura was an avid instructor and Board Member of Ikebana International, the art of Japanese floral arrangement. She loved nature and truly appreciated its many wonders. Collecting seashells on the North Carolina beaches with her son and drying colorful autumn leaves were two of her favorite pastimes. She served on the National Cherry Blossom Festival committees and regularly traveled to Washington, D.C. in the Spring to stroll beneath the cherry trees along the Tidal Basin. She took great pride in traveling to Japan with her son's family and introducing her two granddaughters to the many beautiful customs of her native homeland.
Mrs. Imamura was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hideki S. Imamura, 67, and her older son, Reginald H. Imamura, 50. She is survived by her younger sister, Senko Tsuda of Kyoto, Japan; son Anthony J. Imamura and son-in-law G. Bryan Slater of Washington, D.C.; daughter-in-law Lisa S. Imamura of Larchmont, N.Y.; granddaughters Natalie S. Imamura of New Rochelle, N.Y. and Sophie M. Imamura of Brooklyn, N.Y., and extended family in Japan. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to Knollwood Military Retirement Community. Their kindness, professionalism, and respect for Mrs. Imamura brought her great comfort and joy in her golden years.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Details to follow in the Spring. Inquires may be directed to Salem Funeral Home at 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Army Distaff Foundation/Knollwood Life Plan Community, 6200 Oregon Avenue NW, Washington D.C. 20015. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.