Keiser, Kimberly Joel
December 18, 1937 - March 21, 2022
Mr. Kimberly Joel Keiser, age 84 of Bermuda Village, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and sons Monday, March 21, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1937 in Rush City Minnesota to the late Raymond and Marquerite Peterson Keiser. He attended Rush City Public Schools. He had multiple jobs in order to work his way through school becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college. He earned a degree in Business and Economics from University of Minnesota-Duluth. He always loved Duluth. He and Marlene spent many summers at their Duluth home overlooking Lake Superior. Kim started his career at Northup King & Co in the financial department. He then worked in the field engineering department and financial liaison department for quality assurance at Honeywell Aerospace on the Apollo navigation and control program. Kim began working with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1967 in New York City when he joined the RJR Foods business as financial manager. Kim was promoted to group budget manager in 1969 and later headed the company's Aromatics, International business in Marietta, Ga. In 1980, he resumed working in Winston-Salem and became director of purchasing in 1987. Kim retired as a Vice-President/Purchasing for R.J. Reynolds in 1994. He was involved in many community organizations. Kim enjoyed being a member of the Masonic Lodge in Clemmons, heading up the United Way campaign, volunteering with Junior Achievement. Kim always encouraged and helped others. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. Kim was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Marguerite, and his beloved younger brother Rob Keiser. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marlene Keiser of the home and sons Kristopher J Keiser, Sr. (Tricia), their children Kristopher J Keiser, Jr (Sarah) Winston- Salem, NC, Mary Freemon Keiser Sullivan (Willie) Raleigh NC, Sarah Keiser Beaman (Cameron) Raleigh, NC and son Kurtis Jon Keiser, Sr. (Pamela) Clemmons, NC and their children Kurtis Jon Keiser, Jr, (Shelby Lee) Wilmington, NC, Alexandra Keiser Martin (Billy)Davie, NC. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Jaxson and Foster Martin, Charlotte and Margaret Keiser, and Ted and Weezy Sullivan. He was also survived by his brother David and sister in laws Debbie and Barb Keiser of Minnesota and many nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in memory of Kim Keiser. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.