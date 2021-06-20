Menu
Kimberly Scott
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Scott, Kimberly

October 28, 1958 - June 14, 2021

Mrs. Kimberly Kyle Isom Scott, 62, of Clemmons passed away on June 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 28, 1958, in Surry County to the late Glenda Snow Isom Corriher and to the late Junior Kyle "J.K." Isom. Mrs. Scott was a graduate of North Surry High School. After spending 22 years at Piedmont Airlines / USAir, she left to start her own company HomeStaging by Kim. She attended Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. She is survived by her husband, Andrew "Andy" Reid Scott; sons, Andrew Scott, William Scott, and Jackson Scott; grandchildren, Lily Scott and Sylus Scott; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Wayne Amos; a niece, Cali Amos; a nephew, Scott Amos. A funeral service will be held Monday June 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Center Grove Baptist Church, 8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC 27012, with the Rev. Steve Corts and Rev. Adam Hatton officiating. Interment will follow in Ivy Green Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Airy. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to Samaritan Ministries 414 East NW Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 and NAMI NW Piedmont NC P.O. Box 26632, Winston-Salem, NC 27114. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Scott family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Home

206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Center Grove Baptist Church (Clemmons, NC)
8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Center Grove Baptist Church (Clemmons, NC)
8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Kim at the airline. Remembering her smile, sweet spirit and funny stories. Praying for you all during this horrible tragedy and tremendous loss. May God give you peace, comfort and healing in the difficult days ahead.
Lisa Horton
Work
June 21, 2021
I am deeply saddened by your loss of a wonderful wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She touched so many life´s with beautiful heart. She was beautiful inside and out. All of you are in my good thoughts and prayers. You must remember she took all your love with her.
Faye Carmichael Calder
June 21, 2021
Our hearts are broken for your family. Please know we are lifting you all up to our Heavenly Father during this difficult and sad time. Love and Prayers.
Brett and Crystal Ross
Friend
June 20, 2021
Kim was a bright spot in our world. With her joy, spirit, kindness, energy, and fun personality, she was always a pleasure to be with. Prayers for Andy and Debbie and the families. Love you always, Jerri Sayers
Jerri and Greg Sayers
Friend
June 20, 2021
Kim was a co-worker at the airline, and her smile always brightened the office. I will always remember her sweet manner, funny stories, and the vibrant energy which seemed to surround her. Prayers go out to the family for comfort, strength and healing during this time of loss.
Valerie Reich
Work
June 20, 2021
My heart is broken. Kim was a wonderful person and friend. I always saw a smile on her face and her laugh was undeniably infectious. The love between Andy and Kim was so precious. May the family find peace in the days to come. God bless April Richee
April Richee
Friend
June 20, 2021
So very sorry for your devastating loss. My prayers are with your whole family. I didn´t know Kim well, but I do remember her vibrant personality and beautiful smile. I still remember how fun and nice she was when we worked together one night at the West football snack bar. Holding you all in my heart. Your old neighbor from Kinsale Ct. Debbie
Debbie Yungman
Other
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results