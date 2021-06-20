Scott, Kimberly
October 28, 1958 - June 14, 2021
Mrs. Kimberly Kyle Isom Scott, 62, of Clemmons passed away on June 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 28, 1958, in Surry County to the late Glenda Snow Isom Corriher and to the late Junior Kyle "J.K." Isom. Mrs. Scott was a graduate of North Surry High School. After spending 22 years at Piedmont Airlines / USAir, she left to start her own company HomeStaging by Kim. She attended Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. She is survived by her husband, Andrew "Andy" Reid Scott; sons, Andrew Scott, William Scott, and Jackson Scott; grandchildren, Lily Scott and Sylus Scott; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Wayne Amos; a niece, Cali Amos; a nephew, Scott Amos. A funeral service will be held Monday June 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Center Grove Baptist Church, 8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC 27012, with the Rev. Steve Corts and Rev. Adam Hatton officiating. Interment will follow in Ivy Green Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Airy. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to Samaritan Ministries 414 East NW Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 and NAMI NW Piedmont NC P.O. Box 26632, Winston-Salem, NC 27114. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Scott family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Home
206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.