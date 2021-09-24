Felts, Kitty Burrus
September 18, 1930 - April 19, 2021
A Memorial Service for Kitty Burrus Felts, who died April 19, 2021 at the age of 90, will be held Sunday, September 26 at 3PM at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Please join her family as we celebrate her remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC, 27102; Garden Club Council- Beautification, 100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106; or to Salem College, 601 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101.
Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.