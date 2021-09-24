Menu
Kitty Burrus Felts
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Felts, Kitty Burrus

September 18, 1930 - April 19, 2021

A Memorial Service for Kitty Burrus Felts, who died April 19, 2021 at the age of 90, will be held Sunday, September 26 at 3PM at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Please join her family as we celebrate her remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC, 27102; Garden Club Council- Beautification, 100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106; or to Salem College, 601 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101.

Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church
Winston-Salem, NC

My Condolences to the family.
EUREKA KITTRELL
Work
September 24, 2021
