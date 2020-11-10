Jackson, Lacy Leroy
November 11, 1936 - November 7, 2020
Mr. Lacy Leroy Jackson, age 83, passed away November 7, 2020 at his home. He was born November 10, 1936 in West Virginia to the late Sandy Lacy Jackson and Mary Edith Cook Jackson. He began his life in West Virginia. He served proudly in the United States Air Force and through his time, he and 31 other men were chosen amongst many men to do some highly classified work. After leaving the Air Force, he started and was operator/owner of Jackson Oil Company, where he retired from a very successful business. Leroy became friends to many and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Hazel Lambert Jackson. He is survived by four children: Sheryl Jackson Nakama (George), Sandy Jackson McBride, Greg Jackson (Melissa) and Pam Jackson Young (Scott); in addition, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Leroy will lie in state Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM. There will be a graveside service held 3:00 PM Wednesday at Crestview Memorial Park with Minister Bill Horn officiating. Entombment will follow the service. A special thanks to Dr. Kavya Kannan and all the medical staff at Kernersville VA Hospital, and home health nurse Mary Horton. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
.
