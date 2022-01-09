Von Dane, LaJean C. Peery
February 10, 1925 - January 2, 2022
LaJean C. Peery Von Dane, 96, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2022, with family by her side. She was born in Milford, NE on February 10, 1925, to the late Raymond and Mildred Peery. In 1942 she became a WWII bride when she married Ralph Von Dane of Lincoln, NE who was serving in the Army Air Corp in Maxton, NC. When he returned from overseas, they settled in Lincoln where they began raising their family. She was very artistic and loved to decorate, making a comfortable home for her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed sewing and cross-stitch. She made many beautiful pictures for everyone in her family, that they will cherish. Her husband passed away in 2006. He was the love of her life. She leaves behind her daughter, Joye (Ralph) Chadwell, of Winston-Salem, with whom she made her home and son James (Marla) Von Dane of Amelia Island, FL. She was the best "Nana" to four grandchildren, John (Linda) Lippert of DeLand, FL, Stephanie Phillips, of Winston-Salem, NC, Bethany (Jeff) Tays of Marietta, GA, and John Ashley (Summer) Eades of Hattiesburg, MS. She was "GG" to six great-granddaughters, McKenna and Kendall Phillips, Elizabeth and Caroline Tays, and Kendyl and Austyn Eades. Also surviving are one brother, Wallace Peery, two sisters, LeLonnie Smallbear and Lynn Chase all of Lincoln, NE. She was predeceased by two brothers and one infant sister. Interment will be private at a later date. "Our hearts are broken and our world seems empty. You will always be with us, held close in spirit, and never forgotten." The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem for all their kindness, care and support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Chapel, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.