Quach, Lan N.
May 6, 1929 - April 3, 2022
Lan N. Quach, 92, devoted wife, mother and friend, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Lan was born in Pha Lai in northern Vietnam in 1929. Twice she escaped communism's iron grip. In 1958, she moved south to Cho Lon. After the Republic of South Vietnam fell in 1975, life became cruel and inhumane. In 1979, at the age of 50, Lan and her husband risked their lives to smuggle their younger children to freedom. Splitting up to avoid suspicion and capture, they boarded a boat headed for international waters. They survived seven days in rough seas and four months in a Malaysian refugee camp. The entire family reunited in Winston-Salem, NC, where Lan lived until shortly before her death.
Lan was hardworking and talented. A skilled seamstress and artist, high end boutiques sold her intricately embroidered traditional wedding pillows faster than she could produce them. She baked French cakes and cooked delicious Vietnamese dishes. She loved listening to music, shopping, traveling, and family celebrations. She treasured her grandchildren and always found time to care for them. She leaves behind great memories and a profound love and respect from her family for all she did for them.
Her memory will be cherished by her beloved husband of 76 years, Ming Tran; children Jimmy Chen (Vivian), Khanh Luong (Linh), Thanh Tran (Sarah), Lily Banh (Tuyen), Donna Nguyen (Thanh), and Cam Cao (Dang); daughter-in-law Bau Duong; grandchildren Tuyen Tran (Katie), Jessica Luong, Sharon Barber (Nathan), Danny Banh, Kristina Banh, Katie Cao (Quinn), Grace Chen, Austin Nguyen, Nathan Cao, Anna Chen, and Victoria Nguyen; 3 great-grandchildren Maia, Hunter, and Caroline; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Phat Tran, and grandson, Nguyen Tran.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC. The family will receive friends at 11 am in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences: RFHR.com
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Rd. Raleigh, NC 27615
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.