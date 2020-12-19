Noble, LaQuanda D.



May 18, 1972 - December 8, 2020



Ms. LaQuanda Deve' Noble was born to Alitia Noble in Winston-Salem NC on May 18, 1972.



She was a 1990 graduate of West Forsyth Senior High School. She continued her education at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, where she received her Certified Nursing Assistance License. LaQuanda was a member of Greater Cleveland Avenue Christian Church (Greater Church) for many years. She was formerly employed for several years by The Citadel Winston-Salem Nursing Home and continued to care for others at The Village Care of King, where she served as a Nursing Assistant. LaQuanda Noble was called to her Heavenly Rest on December 8, 2020, unexpectedly. Her surviving family members who will forever cherish her memories include her loving mother, Alitia Noble; her father; four children; LaShae Baskin, Tyreke Hazel, Jamarius Hazel, Jamaria Hazel; grandchild, Cairo Sansbury,; sister, LaTasha (Kareem) Fleming, two brothers, two nieces; six uncles and a host of many dear cousins and friends.



Ms. Noble may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.