Ms. LaQuanda Deve' Noble was born to Alitia Noble in Winston-Salem NC on May 18, 1972.
She was a 1990 graduate of West Forsyth Senior High School. She continued her education at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, where she received her Certified Nursing Assistance License. LaQuanda was a member of Greater Cleveland Avenue Christian Church (Greater Church) for many years. She was formerly employed for several years by The Citadel Winston-Salem Nursing Home and continued to care for others at The Village Care of King, where she served as a Nursing Assistant. LaQuanda Noble was called to her Heavenly Rest on December 8, 2020, unexpectedly. Her surviving family members who will forever cherish her memories include her loving mother, Alitia Noble; her father; four children; LaShae Baskin, Tyreke Hazel, Jamarius Hazel, Jamaria Hazel; grandchild, Cairo Sansbury,; sister, LaTasha (Kareem) Fleming, two brothers, two nieces; six uncles and a host of many dear cousins and friends.
Ms. Noble may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private.
So sorry to hear about the passing of your daughter keeping you and your family in prayer.
Glenda Warren
December 20, 2020
Dear Alicia and Family,
I was so saddened to hear about your loss. Sending healing prayers and my deepest condolences during this difficult time. May God provide infinite blessings and comfort in your grief.
Tuknekah Noble
December 20, 2020
I am sorry for your loss Alicia. May God bless you and your family in your time of need. Hold on to God´s unchanging hands. Eddie and I both love you. I am praying for God to give you strength during this time, and to give you and your family a lot of love. Take care and stay safe my friend. Love you.
Vera McClendon
December 19, 2020
To Alicia and family, our hearts and prayers are with your family in this hour. May Jesus our Lord and Savior walk with you keep your hearts and mind in this time that you need him the most. Allow Jesus to comfort you and massage your hearts as he can only do. Continual prayers always.
Charles&Denise Plater
December 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family family at this very difficult time. I am praying for strength for all of you.
Gloria Jackson
December 19, 2020
To my sister Alicia, Shea, Tyreke, Moe, Red, & Tasha
It is with great pain & sadness I received news of Quanda's death. I am so sorry I won't be able to be there for the home going services in person but know that my thoughts and prayers are with you'll & hope to see you'll soon. My prayers are that the Lord comfort the whole family during this difficult time. Love & miss you all
Gregory A. Noble
December 19, 2020
I am sorry for your loss my prayers are with the family